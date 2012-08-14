* Euro up broadly as investors trim bearish positions

* Markets take profits on commodity currencies like Aussie

* US retail sales, consumer price data also awaited

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 14 The euro pushed higher on Tuesday, extending some of the previous session's gains in Asian trade, as the market cautiously tested the upside ahead of euro zone and U.S. economic data.

Hopes for European Central Bank action next month and recent weak economic data out of China prompted an unwinding of some short euro positions on Monday, particularly against the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The euro's newfound strength may be tested later in the day with the release of euro zone growth data, as well national data from some euro zone countries.

German gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Tuesday, slightly beating expectations on the back of solid exports and consumption.

By contrast, the euro zone as a whole is expected to show a contraction of 0.2 percent on the quarter, following a flat first quarter.

"Low liquidity in the summer could mean that market moves are small, or it could amplify moves," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.

The euro rose almost 0.3 percent to $1.2363, up from Monday's low around $1.2262 and moving back toward last week's high of $1.2444 on the EBS trading platform.

STIMULUS HOPES

Against the Japanese unit, it added 0.5 percent to 97.10 yen , moving solidly above its 14-day moving average at 96.52.

The European unit's overnight gains were particularly apparent against its Antipodean counterparts. It was marginally higher against the kiwi after hitting a two-week high of NZ$1.5282 on Monday, and was up 0.2 percent to A$1.1747 against the Aussie after surging nearly 1 percent to a Monday high of A$1.1755.

U.S. data also will take centre stage later in the session. Retail sales figures for July will offer an important update on how consumer demand fared at the start of the third quarter. The U.S. will also release consumer price data..

Worse-than-expected figures would add to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate the economy, perhaps with another round of quantitative easing through bond purchases, or QE3. But some strategists caution that investors should also brace for an upside surprise.

"Our bet would be that if our baseline view is wrong, the surprise will be on the positive side, rather than negative," said Citigroup FX strategist Steven Englander in a note to clients. "This would undercut any residual imminent QE3 expectations."

The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index dip to 82.301, retreating from a one-week high of 82.870 set on Friday. The index was back below its 14-day moving average, now at 82.609.

The greenback erased earlier losses and rose 0.3 percent against the yen to 78.52, but was still wedged in the 78.00-78.80 range that has held since late last month.