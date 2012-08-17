TOKYO Aug 17 The euro held onto most of its
overnight gains in early Asian trade on Friday, bolstered by
expectations for impending action to stem Europe's more than
two-year old debt crisis.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday appeared to back
recent comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
and said his vow to do all necessary to defend the euro zone is
in line with European leaders.
A Reuters poll in early August indicated market expectations
for the ECB to begin buying bonds of debt-plagued Italy and
Spain in September, and to cut its main refinancing rate to a
record low of 0.5 percent.
The euro traded at $1.2358, well above Thursday's
low of $1.2255 and within sight of that day's high of $1.2373.
Resistance lies ahead of last Monday's peak of $1.2444 on the
EBS trading platform.
The single currency bought 98.07 yen, not far
from a six-week high of 98.17 yen touched on Thursday, and
solidly above its 14-day moving average at 96.82.
The greenback succumbed to mild profit-taking against the
yen after hitting a one-month peak of 79.40 yen in the
previous session.
It remained above the 79-yen level, however, finally
breaking from the 78.00-78.80 range that had prevailed since
late last month. It was last buying 79.28 yen, down about 0.1
percent.
"U.S. long-term rates have risen, so it's hard to imagine
the dollar weakening from here, and a less-strong yen means a
brighter picture for Japanese exporters," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
The bounce in the euro pressured the dollar index
and caused it to dip below its 14-day moving average at 82.558.
It was last at 82.363, retreating from a two-week high of 82.881
set on Thursday.