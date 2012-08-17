TOKYO Aug 17 The euro on Friday held onto most
of its gains from the previous session, bolstered by
expectations for impending action to stem Europe's more than
two-year old debt crisis.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday appeared to back
recent comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
and said his vow to do all necessary to defend the euro zone is
in line with European leaders.
"The Germans will fight tooth and nail to defend the euro
... while the EUR/USD remains very weak, the recent
stabilisation in the currency is a big relief to policymakers,"
said Kathy Lien, Managing Director of FX Strategy for BK Asset
Management.
The common currency was barely changed at $1.2360,
well above Thursday's low of $1.2256 and within sight of that
day's high of $1.2373. Resistance lies ahead of last Monday's
peak of $1.2444 on the EBS trading platform.
A Reuters poll in early August indicated market expectations
for the ECB to begin buying bonds of debt-plagued Italy and
Spain in September, and to cut its main refinancing rate to a
record low of 0.5 percent.
The single currency also bought 98.10 yen, not
far from a six-week high of 98.17 yen touched on Thursday, and
solidly above its 14-day moving average at 96.83.
Thursday's data showing a measure of Americans signing up
for new jobless benefits fell close to a four-year low last
week, a rise in building permits in July even when housing
starts fell and a weak regional factory gauge together suggested
U.S. recovery may pick up later this year but is still
vulnerable.
This saw the greenback succumb to mild profit-taking against
the yen after brushing a five-week peak of 79.408 yen in
the previous session.
It remained above the 79-yen level, however, finally
breaking from the 78.00-78.80 range that had prevailed since
late last month. It was last buying 79.36 yen, down about 0.1
percent.
"U.S. long-term rates have risen, so it's hard to imagine
the dollar weakening from here, and a less-strong yen means a
brighter picture for Japanese exporters," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
The bounce in the euro pressured the dollar index
and caused it to dip below its 14-day moving average at 82.558.
It was last at 82.386, retreating from a two-week high of 82.881
set on Thursday.