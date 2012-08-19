* Currencies seen stuck in quiet ranges
* Market awaits Fed minutes, data later in the week
* Aussie dlr testing floor of uptrend channel
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 20 The yen languished at one-month
lows versus the dollar and euro, while the Australian dollar
drifted off a three-week trough in a subdued start to the week
where the ebb and flow of euro zone optimism was seen continuing
to drive markets.
The dollar stood at 79.49 yen, having scaled a
one-month high of 79.58 on Friday, while the euro fetched 98.10
yen, not far off its peak of 98.40. Against the
greenback, the euro was little changed at $1.2334 and
seen stuck in a $1.2240/2450 range.
Last week's rise in U.S. Treasury yields to three-month
highs has helped drive up dollar/yen, although some analysts say
the move is over done.
With the Northern-Hemisphere gripped in its summer lull and
an absence of key data on Monday, traders expect little action
until later in the week when euro zone purchasing managers'
survey and minutes of Federal Reserve's July 31/Aug 1 policy
meeting are released.
"If the minutes show that there was an active discussion on
which measures should be used to provide additional stimulus,
then this could be the first sign that the Fed may pull the
trigger in September as our economists forecast," analysts at
BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
"This would put the USD back under pressure and generate a
rally in risky assets as expectations for quantitative easing
rise."
Hopes are also high that the European Central Bank (ECB)
will take concrete steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at
its September meeting.
Germany's weekly Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday the ECB
is considering setting yield thresholds for any purchases of a
struggling euro zone country's bonds.
If true, this could be taken positively by markets, traders
said.
The Australian dollar was at $1.0421, near a
three-week trough of $1.0411 plumbed on Friday. Immediate
support is seen near $1.0400, the floor of an uptrend channel
drawn from early June.
The Aussie had been unable to keep up with a general pick up
in risk appetite last week, which saw European stocks
close at 13-month highs on Friday and U.S. stocks near
four-year highs.
Traders said there was no driver apart from position
adjustments amid persistent expectations that the Reserve Bank
of Australia will cut interest rates at some stage.