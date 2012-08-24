* Euro steady but not far from 7-week high vs dollar

* Trimming of euro bearish bets may persist -analysts

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 The euro held steady near 7-week highs versus the dollar on Friday, and its downside was seen limited in the near term due to the potential for further unwinding of euro short positions.

The euro, which rose after Fed minutes on Wednesday suggested the U.S. central bank may opt for more monetary stimulus "fairly soon", got a further lift after sources said Spain is negotiating with the euro zone over conditions for aid. .

The Spain news help offset comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who said the minutes are a bit stale given stronger data since the Fed's last policy meeting.

The single currency held steady at $1.2566, having hit a high of $1.2590 the previous day on trading platform EBS, its highest level in about seven weeks.

"The moves that have taken place are nothing more than position unwinding," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore, referring to the trimming back of euro-bearish bets.

Such position unwinding may persist in the near term given a recent accumulation of short euro positions.

"Various potential pitfalls for the euro are coming up, so people want to sell when it rises. They sell and then buy back, sell and then buy back. There has been a continuation of that," Okagawa said.

Events that could pose risks to the euro in the near term include a German constitutional court ruling on the European Stability Mechanism, the permanent European rescue fund, on Sept. 12.

The euro might rise to around $1.27 to $1.28 in the near term, said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore.

"There's probably a bit more room for the further unwinding of short euro positions in the crosses, so I think we might see a bit of a higher euro in the interim," he said.

The euro has bounced since hitting a two-year low of $1.2042 hit in late July, buoyed by expectations that the European Central Bank will announce plans to help lower Spanish and Italian bond yields at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6.

The dollar inched up 0.1 percent versus the yen to 78.55 yen , gaining a bit of respite after having slid following the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday.