TOKYO Aug 28 The euro barely moved in early
Tuesday Asian trade, stuck near this week's lows, while the
Australian dollar hit a fresh five-week low on worries about the
extent of the slowdown in China.
Some analysts say the single currency's recovery since late
July, triggered by comments from European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi that the bank will do whatever it takes to save the
euro, could peter out soon.
"The euro had been bought on hopes after the ECB comments.
But unless the market sees action to back up its words soon, the
rally will fizzle," said Minori Uchida, chief FX strategist at
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The euro traded at $1.2503, off its seven-week high
of $1.2590 hit last Thursday, and near Monday's low of $1.2490.
The ECB is expected to reveal further details of a new
programme to lower debt yields of Spain and Italy after its
Sept. 6 policy meeting, though its implementation is likely to
start late September at earliest.
While hopes that it will step in to buy short-term Spanish
bonds if Spain requests a bailout have prompted a trimming back
in bets against the euro in the past several weeks, it remains
to be seen if this would be enough to win back investor
confidence in southern European sovereign debt.
In one possible positive technical sign, however, the euro
might succeed in staying above the top of the cloud on the daily
Ichimoku chart, which comes in at $1.2489 on Tuesday. A rise
above the cloud is usually viewed as a major bullish sign.
The Australian dollar hit fresh five-week low of $1.0358
, pressured by worries over the slowdown in China's
economy as Shanghai shares hit fresh 3 1/2-year low on
Monday.
"Given that the Aussie's fair value based on purchasing
power parity is around $0.70, a level above $1.05 would be
difficult to maintain," said Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Uchida.
"On the other hand, the Australian central bank is not as
inclined to ease as the Fed and the ECB. There's buying in the
Aussie by central banks which want to increase the Aussie in
their foreign reserves. So I do not expect it to fall below
parity against the dollar," he added.
Against the euro, the Aussie hit a seven-week low of
A$1.2068 per euro.
The yen moved little, with the U.S. dollar fetching 78.72
yen, flat from late U.S. levels.
The dollar hit a one-week low of 78.273 yen on Wednesday
after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
showed the bank is willing to adopt further easing but it has
been edging up since then.