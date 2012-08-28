* Euro firmer across the board as markets trim bearish
positions
* Hopes high ECB will announce crisis-fighting plan next
week
* Aussie sees no reprieve, hits 8-week lows on euro
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 29 The euro held firm in Asia on
Wednesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering,
while the Australian dollar languished at one-month lows on
persistent worries about Chinese growth.
Traders said news that European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi was too busy to attend Friday's Jackson Hole meeting had
renewed hopes he could announce a long-awaited plan to tackle
the region's debt crisis at the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting.
The single currency stood at $1.2564, after gaining
more than half a percent to reach a high of $1.2577. Traders
said stop-loss buying was triggered following the break of
$1.2500 and $1.2540. Immediate resistance is seen at $1.2590, a
seven-week peak scaled on Thursday.
Against the yen, the euro drifted up to 98.73,
but it jumped more than 1 percent on the New Zealand currency to
an eight-week high of NZ$1.5637.
"Short covering was the main catalyst behind the euro price
action. We remain long EUR/USD, targeting $1.28 and EURJPY
targeting 101.63 yen," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
The euro's gain also came after both Italy and Spain saw
their borrowing costs fall at debt auctions on Tuesday, an
encouraging sign for Milan's more challenging long-dated debt
sale on Thursday.
However, news out of Europe was not all rosy with figures
showing the Spanish economy had fallen deeper into recession and
the country's most economically important region, Catalonia,
said it needed a major rescue from Madrid.
The rebound in the common currency saw the dollar index
fall back towards a two-month trough of 81.221 set last
Thursday. The greenback also lost ground on the yen, slipping to
78.55 from Tuesday's high around 78.78.
But it held its ground against the Australian dollar, which
continued to wallow at one-month lows. The Aussie stood at
$1.0368, having slipped to $1.0346, a level not seen
since July 26.
The Aussie plumbed an eight-week trough against the euro,
which reached A$1.2123. The single currency has
gained around 4.5 percent since hitting a record low around
A$1.1597 early this month.
A confluence of factors have conspired to knock the Aussie
lower in recent days including the slowdown in China,
Australia's single biggest export market, and worries about the
longevity of the country's mining investment boom.
There is no major data out of Asia on Wednesday, in Europe
German inflation and Italian retail sales are on offer.