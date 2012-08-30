* Euro edges up vs dollar ahead of Jackson Hole, ECB
* Aussie still in the doldrums, hits 1-month low
* Little impact on yen from Japan political standoff
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 The euro clawed higher versus
the dollar on Thursday, finding support ahead of a speech by
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday, but the
Australian dollar hit a one-month low on ongoing concerns about
the outlook for China.
The euro also added to its gains after Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying China is
to continue to buy EU government bonds after fully assessing
risks.
Investors hope that Bernanke's speech at a symposium in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday will provide clues on the
chances of the Fed embarking on another asset buying programme,
or quantitative easing, and whether or not it will take such
action next month.
Bernanke may end up not dropping any strong hints, but
traders are wary of the risk that he might, said Satoshi
Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"If he were to say something tremendous, the dollar is
likely to come under strong selling pressure," Okagawa said,
adding that such uncertainty made it difficult to buy the dollar
aggressively at this point.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2556, not too far
from a seven-week high of $1.2590 hit last week on trading
platform EBS.
The euro has also been supported recently by hopes that the
European Central Bank will unveil concrete plans next week to
help bring down crippling borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.
The Australian dollar remained on the back foot, having come
under pressure in the past few sessions as investors grow
increasingly worried about the outlook for China, Australia's
single biggest export market.
The Australian dollar touched a one-month low of $1.0318
and was last down 0.1 percent at $1.0338.
Talk of buying interest in the $1.0300 to $1.0350 area
helped lend some support to the Aussie dollar, said a trader for
a European bank in Tokyo.
YEN SHRUGS OFF JAPAN POLITICS
The yen stayed within its recent range against the dollar,
showing little follow-through reaction after Japan's
opposition-controlled upper house passed a censure motion
against Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda the previous day.
The reprimand is non-binding, but effectively means that the
opposition will stop cooperating with the government on most
bills, including budget-financing legislation the government
needs to sell bonds for this fiscal year's budget.
While the government has been able to make ends meet so far,
without the necessary borrowing it could run out of money by the
end of October.
Analysts said the political wrangling is unlikely to have
too much impact on the yen, as ruling and opposition parties are
likely to eventually hash out a compromise.
"The market doesn't seem to think that the chances of Japan
facing a shutdown of government functions is a clear and present
danger," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist Japan for
Barclays Capital in Tokyo.
In the end, a deal will probably be reached where the
opposition agrees to help pass the deficit-financing bill in
October in exchange for an early election, analysts said.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 78.64 yen.