By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 4 The euro held its ground on
Tuesday even after Moody's changed to negative its outlook for
the European Union, with hopes running high the ECB will unveil
a plan tackle the region's debt crisis later this week.
The single currency fetched $1.2584, versus $1.2571
late in European trade on Monday. U.S. markets were shut for a
public holiday. The euro remained within easy reach of an
eight-week peak around $1.2638 set Friday.
Moody's changed its outlook on the Aaa rating of the
European Union to negative, warning it might downgrade the bloc
if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's four biggest budget
backers: Germany, France, UK and Netherlands.
Traders said the news from Moody's was not a major surprise
and speculation was intense the ECB will on Thursday announce
details of a long awaited debt-buying scheme to help ease
funding pressures for stressed states.
Those hopes were given a boost on Monday after ECB President
Mario Draghi was reported as saying purchases of sovereign bonds
of up to three years maturity by the ECB did not constitute
state aid.
Shorter-dated Italian yields dropped to their
lowest since April as a result, with Spanish counterparts also
extending falls.
But with so much hope already priced in, analysts warned the
market might react negatively if the ECB failed to meet
expectations.
"The risk of the ECB disappointing market expectations on
the debt purchases front remains high, with risks to the euro to
the downside," analysts at Barclays Capital wrote in a note.
The euro hovered near a two-month high against the
Australian dollar at A$1.2307, but was little changed
on the yen at 98.52.
The resilience in the single currency saw the dollar index
wallow near a 3-1/2 month trough of 80.964. Versus the
yen, the greenback edged up to 78.31, pulling away from
Monday's low around 78.19.
Investors continued to give the Australian dollar a cold
shoulder after an unexpected fall in domestic retail sales
weighed on a market already fretting about the slowdown in
China, Australia's single biggest export market.
The Aussie fell to a fresh five-week low around $1.0233
before recovering a bit of ground to last stand at
$1.0244. Immediate support is seen at $1.0220, the 38.2 percent
retracement of its June-August rally.
The Reserve Bank of Australia meets later in the day but is
widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. RBA Governor
Glenn Stevens has repeatedly said the effects of past rate cuts
are yet to be felt, suggesting he is in no hurry to act again.
"The AUD has underperformed in recent days as Chinese growth
concerns have continued to dominate, but the currency could get
a reprieve should today's RBA statement come in as neutral as
was seen at the last meeting," said Kiran Kowshik, strategist at
BNP Paribas.