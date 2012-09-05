* Markets count down to ECB crisis-fighting measures
* Euro stays firm after powering higher
* Aussie dlr still on the defensive, jobs data in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 6 The euro held firm in Asia on
Thursday, having rallied sharply overnight on renewed hopes the
European Central Bank will unveil a plan to help ease funding
strains for stressed euro zone members.
The single currency powered to a high of $1.2625,
from a low of $1.2502. It last stood at $1.2596, within easy
reach of an eight-week peak around $1.2638 set on Aug. 31.
A break there could pave the way for a retest of $1.2765/75,
a level representing the 50 percent retracement of its February
to July drop.
The move came as a string of leaks from euro zone officials
provided markets with more confidence that ECB President Mario
Draghi will try to back up his pledge to do "whatever it takes"
to save the euro. Details of the plan will be revealed after
Thursday's policy meeting.
Sebastien Galy, a strategist at Societe General, said if the
euro extended its rise towards $1.2765, he would then target a
fall back towards $1.21.
"There are a lot of happy thoughts priced into the market
and starting to build some long USD positions might well make
sense for a tactical correction in global risk," he said.
The rally in the euro saw the dollar index retreat to
81.782, near a 3-1/2 month trough of 80.964 plumbed on Friday.
Against the yen, the greenback was at 78.42, down a touch
from Wednesday's high of 78.54.
The U.S. dollar, though, continued to gain ground against a
broadly weaker Australian currency. The Aussie was at $1.0190
, having plumbed a near two-month low around $1.0167.
Since reaching a high of $1.0615 in early August, the Aussie
has shed more than 4 U.S. cents as markets grew more bearish
about China, Australia's most valuable export market.
Even the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) recently sounded
less confident about the outlook for China, prompting the market
to price in a bigger chance of a rate cut as soon as next month.
The Aussie could gain a bit of a reprieve this morning if a
closely watched domestic jobs report due at 0130 GMT surprised
on the upside. Conversely, any disappointment could see it
quickly come under renewed pressure.
"A positive development should dampen speculation for
additional monetary support, but the RBA may have little choice
but to carry out its easing cycle over the medium-term as China
faces an increased risk for a 'hard-landing'," said David Song,
currency analyst at DailyFX.
Initial support for the Aussie is seen at the recent lows
around $1.0167/70, then $1.0098/0100, the July trough and 50
percent retracement of the June to August rally.