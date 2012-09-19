* Yen falls after BOJ increases asset purchase by Y10 trln

* Pace of BOJ's asset purchases to rise early next year

* Dollar/yen seen testing Ichimoku cloud top

* Euro off 4-month high on Spain uncertainty

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 19 The yen fell to one-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased policy further, stepping up its asset purchases by a bigger-than-expected 10 trillion yen ($126 billion).

There was some knock-on effect for the euro, which edged higher on improved risk sentiment although it was still trading about a full cent below a four-month high set on Monday when markets were punishing the dollar following further easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The dollar jumped to as high as 79.21 yen, its highest level since Aug. 22, from around 78.65 yen following the BOJ's decision.

The dollar is seen testing its Ichimoku cloud top at 79.265, a break of which would be a major bull signal for the greenback. Above that, its August high of 79.66 looms as another big resistance level.

"The market's prior expectations were that the BOJ would increase asset purchases by five trillion yen at most, so there was a bit of surprise," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

The BOJ said it would extend its asset purchase period to December next year from the current June deadline, while increasing the pace of its buying in bonds and bills early next year.

"Following monetary steps taken by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Fed earlier this month, today's action by the BOJ will help boost risk sentiment," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Barclays.

Still, a repeat of the yen's sharp fall in February-March, triggered by a surprise easing by the BOJ, is seen unlikely as both the European Central Bank and the U.S. Fed are viewed as having eased more aggressively. The dollar rose to 84.187 back then.

"The ECB has an unlimited bond buying programme while the Fed has open-ended easing scheme so the market will soon ask whether the BOJ's easing would be more effective than the others, or less," said SMBC's Uno.

BRACING FOR BRINKMANSHIP

The euro stood at $1.3068, up about 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels.

Against the yen, the euro also rose to 103.48, near Monday's four-month high of 103.858 yen while the British pound hit a fresh four-month high of 128.68 yen.

Given that the euro had rallied some 9 percent since late July, traders said the pullback reflected some mild profit-taking as markets waited for Spain to apply for aid and trigger the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

While many market players expect Spain to eventually ask for bailout, some say that investors' patience could be tested as Madrid is likely to resist tough conditions which northern euro zone countries would want imposed in return for any aid.

Spain's deputy prime minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, said on Tuesday the government was still considering the terms of a European bailout.

The Aussie has fallen prey to a bit of position adjustment following its run-up to a six month high of $1.0625 on Friday, though it pared some losses after the BOJ's easing. It last stood at $1.0460, up slightly on the day.