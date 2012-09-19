* Yen falls after BOJ increases asset purchase by Y10 trln
* Pace of BOJ's asset purchases to rise early next year
* Dollar/yen seen testing Ichimoku cloud top
* Euro off 4-month high on Spain uncertainty
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 19 The yen fell to one-month low
against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased
policy further, stepping up its asset purchases by a
bigger-than-expected 10 trillion yen ($126 billion).
There was some knock-on effect for the euro, which edged
higher on improved risk sentiment although it was still trading
about a full cent below a four-month high set on Monday when
markets were punishing the dollar following further easing from
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The dollar jumped to as high as 79.21 yen, its
highest level since Aug. 22, from around 78.65 yen following the
BOJ's decision.
The dollar is seen testing its Ichimoku cloud top at 79.265,
a break of which would be a major bull signal for the greenback.
Above that, its August high of 79.66 looms as another big
resistance level.
"The market's prior expectations were that the BOJ would
increase asset purchases by five trillion yen at most, so there
was a bit of surprise," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
The BOJ said it would extend its asset purchase period to
December next year from the current June deadline, while
increasing the pace of its buying in bonds and bills early next
year.
"Following monetary steps taken by the European Central Bank
and the U.S. Fed earlier this month, today's action by the BOJ
will help boost risk sentiment," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
FX strategist at Barclays.
Still, a repeat of the yen's sharp fall in February-March,
triggered by a surprise easing by the BOJ, is seen unlikely as
both the European Central Bank and the U.S. Fed are viewed as
having eased more aggressively. The dollar rose to 84.187 back
then.
"The ECB has an unlimited bond buying programme while the
Fed has open-ended easing scheme so the market will soon ask
whether the BOJ's easing would be more effective than the
others, or less," said SMBC's Uno.
BRACING FOR BRINKMANSHIP
The euro stood at $1.3068, up about 0.2 percent from
late U.S. levels.
Against the yen, the euro also rose to 103.48,
near Monday's four-month high of 103.858 yen while the British
pound hit a fresh four-month high of 128.68 yen.
Given that the euro had rallied some 9 percent since late
July, traders said the pullback reflected some mild
profit-taking as markets waited for Spain to apply for aid and
trigger the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
While many market players expect Spain to eventually ask for
bailout, some say that investors' patience could be tested as
Madrid is likely to resist tough conditions which northern euro
zone countries would want imposed in return for any aid.
Spain's deputy prime minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria,
said on Tuesday the government was still considering the terms
of a European bailout.
The Aussie has fallen prey to a bit of position adjustment
following its run-up to a six month high of $1.0625 on
Friday, though it pared some losses after the BOJ's easing. It
last stood at $1.0460, up slightly on the day.