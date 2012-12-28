(Corrects first bullet point to show dollar rises vs yen)
* Dollar hits highest vs yen since August 2010
* Some strategists say dollar/yen could target 90
* Dollar index hits 2-week high, budget talks in focus
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Dec 28 The yen fell to its lowest in
more than two years versus the dollar on Friday, weighed down by
expectations the new Japanese government will push the Bank of
Japan to ease monetary policy further.
The Japanese currency's unabated slide, since Shinzo Abe
took the helm as Japan's prime minister on Wednesday, has seen
it hit fresh two-year lows for three days in succession. Abe has
vowed to press for aggressive monetary stimulus to fight
deflation.
The dollar rose as high as 86.64 yen, its strongest
versus the Japanese currency since August 2010 and close to
reported options barriers at 86.75 yen and 87.00 yen.
It later trimmed those gains and was last up 0.25 percent on
the day at 86.29 yen.
"Clearly there is some momentum in dollar/yen on
expectations the BOJ will become more expansionary and this is
currently weighing on the yen," said Marcus Hettinger, global FX
strategist at Credit Suisse.
He cautioned, however, against expecting the yen to slide
much lower until the BOJ implements some of the policies Abe has
been pushing for.
The dollar's steep ascent versus the yen was likely to see
it end the week above its 200-week moving average, now at
roughly 84.95 yen, for the first time since late December 2007,
a technical signal indicating further gains.
The yen has fallen more than 12 percent against the dollar
in 2012, putting it on track for its biggest annual percentage
drop since 2005 and leading strategists to revise outlooks.
"A lot of people are looking for 90 as a reasonable target,"
said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak
& Co in New York.
In a research note on Friday, analysts at JPMorgan revised
their forecast for the dollar's range in 2013 to between 80 yen
to 90 yen, from 75 yen to 85 yen previously.
The yen also fell against the euro, touching its
lowest level in about 17 months. The euro rose to 114.675 yen on
trading platform EBS, its strongest since July 2011, with the
potential to test its 200-week moving average around 115.00 yen.
The euro was last up 0.5 percent at 114.37 yen.
DOLLAR GAINS
Gains against the yen also helped the dollar to a two-week
high against a basket of currencies, with its index
rising to 79.869.
The euro turned lower against the dollar, falling
0.35 percent to hit a session low of $1.3184, with investors
cautious as they waited to see the outcome of a last-chance
round of U.S. budget talks.
Analysts cautioned against reading too much into intraday
moves, however, adding that thin liquidity over the year-end
holiday season was causing exaggerated movements in currencies.
U.S. President Barack Obama will meet congressional leaders
from both parties on Friday to try to revive talks to avoid tax
hikes and spending cuts -- together worth $600 billion -- that
will begin to take effect on Jan. 1.
Strategists have said that the dollar could benefit from
safe-haven buying if no deal is reached by year-end.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)