* Euro supported by expectations ECB will hold rates steady
this week
* Yen still pressured in long term by views of BOJ easing
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 8 The yen bumped higher against the
dollar and the euro in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as
investors took profits after the Japanese unit's recent surge.
The euro was steady against the dollar, buying
$1.3124, holding well above its three-week low of $1.2998
touched on trading platform EBS on Friday, as investors looked
ahead to this week's European Central Bank meeting.
"From a fundamental and technical perspective, the
euro/dollar appears poised for a stronger recovery," said Kathy
Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management.
"Fundamentally, a reduction in sovereign risk this year
should help restore confidence in euro zone assets and
technically, $1.30 is a significant level for the currency," she
said in a research note.
Investors expect the ECB to refrain from cutting interest
rates at its regular policy meeting on Thursday, though some
expect the bank to do so later this year.
While a majority of economists recently polled by Reuters
expect the ECB Governing Council to hold its main refinancing
rate at a record low 0.75 percent, there was no consensus over
its next move, reflecting a similar split among policymakers
themselves.
The euro dropped 0.6 percent against the yen to
114.53 yen, moving away from its 18-month high of 115.995 yen
set on EBS last week.
The dollar skidded about 0.6 percent to 87.28 yen,
moving away from Friday's session high of 88.48 yen on trading
platform EBS, which was its loftiest peak against the Japanese
currency since July 2010.
While many traders had said the yen was due for a correction
after its recent slump, it remains pressured by expectations
that new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will implement fiscal
stimulus and push the Bank of Japan to take drastic monetary
steps to pull the country out of deflation.
The new government will set up schemes worth nearly $5
billion to boost businesses, including helping them buy foreign
companies, according to a draft economic stimulus package seen
by Reuters on Monday that could be approved later this month.
The Bank of Japan next meets on Jan. 21-22. Japanese media
reported on Tuesday that the government and central bank were
considering issuing a policy accord that sets job stability and
a 2 percent inflation target as a shared goal, but might not set
a deadline for achieving the target.