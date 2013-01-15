* Yen regains ground vs dollar on econ minister comments
* Japan's Amari warns of negative impact of weak yen
* Strategists say pullback in dollar/yen temporary
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Jan 15 The yen rebounded from a
2-1/2-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors took
profit on bets against the Japanese currency after a minister
warned of the potential negative impact of excessive yen
weakness.
Some strategists said the fall in the dollar would be
temporary, however, with investors expected to buy the U.S.
currency back.
The dollar was down 0.8 percent on the day at 88.75
yen, having fallen as low as 88.62 yen after Japanese Economics
Minister Akira Amari said excessive yen weakness could hurt
people's livelihoods by raising import prices.
Traders cited support at 88.20 yen, the dollar's 200-hour
moving average, while reported stop loss sell-orders at 89.50
yen could cap any recovery in the U.S. currency.
"While this move was triggered by (the minister's) comments,
there are lots of people out there who believe the yen is
over-extended and so this pull-back isn't that surprising," said
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"We now have to see if the pull-back continues or if people
are looking at this as an opportunity to get even shorter yen."
The dollar's setback came a day after it hit 89.67 yen, its
highest since June 2010.
Bets on aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan
have weighed heavily on the yen in recent months. The central
bank has been under unrelenting pressure from newly elected
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to adopt a 2 percent inflation target
to beat deflation once and for all.
It holds its next policy meeting on Jan. 21-22.
The yen's rise saw the euro slip by 0.9 percent on the day
to 118.63 yen, retreating swiftly after Amari's
comments from a 20-month peak of 120.13 hit on Monday.
BERNANKE
Remarks on Monday from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, suggesting the central bank was in no hurry to
withdraw monetary stimulus, known as quantitative easing or QE3,
also prompted some investors to sell the dollar.
Bernanke also warned the world's largest economy was at risk
from politicial gridlock over the deficit.
"Overall, these remarks do not change our view that QE3 will
continue into at least the end of 2013 as the recovery remains
moderate, while we also see downside risks for the economy
stemming from the debt ceiling uncertainty," said Vassili
Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas.
The United States came close to its $16.4 trillion debt
limit on Dec. 31 and is employing special measures to meet its
obligations. The Treasury Department said those steps could be
exhausted by mid-February.
The Fed's stance contrasted with a more upbeat European
Central Bank, which last week said the euro zone economy would
recover later in 2013 and there were already signs of
stabilisation.
The euro last traded at $1.3367, down slightly on the
day but not far from Monday's near 11-month of $1.3404.
Immediate resistance was seen around $1.3490, the 2012 high hit
last February.
Greater confidence in the euro zone has helped the single
currency outperform many of its peers in recent sessions.
Against the Swiss franc it hit a 13-month high of 1.23855
francs, before paring gains to last trade close to
flat on the day at 1.2335 francs.