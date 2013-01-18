* Markets positioning for bold action from BOJ
* Yen hits 2-1/2 year low vs dollar
* Dollar/yen may target 90.75 and then 93-95 -trader
* But profit-taking may weigh on dlr/yen after BOJ
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Jan 18 The yen hit a 2-1/2
year low against the dollar on Friday as markets positioned for
the Bank of Japan to take bold action to tackle deflation at a
policy-setting meeting early next week.
Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking told Reuters the
central bank, under relentless pressure from Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, will consider making an open-ended commitment to buy
assets until 2 percent inflation is foreseen.
Such an open-ended asset buying scheme would exceed market
expectations, which have been centred around the BOJ setting a 2
percent inflation target and possibly increasing its
asset-buying programme at its Jan. 21-22 meeting.
While the dollar may run into some profit-taking against the
yen after the BOJ's policy decision on Tuesday, it is ultimately
likely to head higher, said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading
Japan for UBS in Tokyo.
"There might be a dip after the BOJ, but the drop could turn
out to be surprisingly shallow, and I think from there the
direction will be a rise towards 93 yen to 95 yen," he said.
The dollar rose as high as 90.21 yen on trading platform
EBS, the greenback's strongest level since June 2010. That
marked a gain of some 14 percent compared to a trough hit in
early November.
The dollar last changed hands at 90.11 yen, up 0.3
percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday.
Adding to the pressure against the yen were comments by
Koichi Hamada, Abe's special economic adviser, saying a
weakening of the yen to 95 or 100 to the dollar would be nothing
to worry about.
On technical charts, initial resistance for dollar/yen is
seen around 90.34, the 76.4 percent retracement of its May
2010-October 2011 fall. A break there brings the 2010 high of
94.99 into focus.
Maeba at UBS said one possible short-term target for the
dollar was 90.75 yen. Dollar-selling from options players might
emerge near that level, where there is an option barrier, he
said.
If the BOJ were to shift to an open-ended asset buying
scheme, an additional focal point would be the pace of asset
purchases, said Rob Ryan, strategist for RBS in Singapore.
"What will be important is an open-ended commitment ... plus
an increase in the rate of purchases," Ryan said.
"Open-ended purchases at a pace dictated by the BOJ with no
commitment on that pace and no commitment by when they will
reach two percent inflation is much less powerful as a signal,"
he said.
Traders said the risk now, of course, is if the BOJ
undershoots expectations.
"We think there is some risk of disappointment at the BOJ
meeting and scope for a yen rally. It is now consensus that the
BOJ will move to a two percent inflation target. However, more
aggressive measures may not come until closer to the nomination
of the new governor/deputy governors in Q2," said Kiran Kowshik,
strategist at BNP Paribas.
Underscoring the yen's weakness, the Australian dollar
scaled a high around 95.00 yen on Friday, its highest
level since August 2008.
Earlier, the Australian dollar got a brief lift against the
greenback after data showed that China's economy grew 7.9
percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, snapping
seven straight quarters of slowing expansion.
The Aussie dollar later sagged back, however, and last
fetched $1.0523, down 0.2 percent on the day.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3385, hovering
near an 11-month high of $1.3404 set on Monday.