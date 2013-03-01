* Italy election aftermath, U.S. spending cuts weigh on
sentiment
* China manufacturing data slightly worse than some expected
* Yen remains pressured as BOJ gears up for deflation fight
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 1 The euro steadied in Asian
trade on Friday, a day after its biggest monthly fall against
the dollar in nine months, as investors took slightly
disappointing Chinese factory data in stride.
The single currency's upside remained capped as political
uncertainty in Italy and impending U.S. government spending cuts
sapped some investors' appetite for risk.
China's February official purchasing managers' index (PMI)
showed manufacturing activity at its slowest pace in four months
at 50.1, slightly below a 50.2 Reuters poll consensus and the
50.4 posted in January.
HSBC's final PMI for the same month showed activity fell to
50.4 after seasonal adjustments from January's two-year high of
52.3, in line with a flash reading in late February.
"The Chinese data wasn't as good as some had expected, and
while usually risk-off sentiment doesn't help the euro, it
didn't prove to be a major factor in Asia," said Ayako Sera,
market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
"Sentiment toward the euro is calmer but the situation is
still unclear in Italy, and investors are waiting for fresh
developments there," she added.
The euro was at $1.3065, up about 0.1 percent and
holding above a seven-week low of $1.3018 hit earlier in the
week. A break of that level would bring into focus its 2013 low
of $1.2998.
The euro lost about 4 percent against its U.S. peers in
February, its biggest monthly slide in nine months.
Against the yen, the euro rose slightly to 120.92 yen
.
The yen, usually bought in times of heightened market
stress, continued to underperform a day after Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe nominated an advocate of aggressive policy action to
head the Bank of Japan.
Government data on Friday underscored the challenge faced by
the BOJ to vanquish deflation and achieve its new target of 2
percent inflation, with core consumer prices skidding for a
third straight month in annual terms in January.
The dollar's gains against the yen slightly unravelled
toward the end of the Asian session, with the greenback buying
92.51 yen, down 0.1 percent and heading away from its
33-month peak of 94.77 set on Monday.
ECB RATE CUT?
Traders said benign inflation data on Thursday gave the
European Central Bank room to cut interest rates, which further
diminished the allure of the euro.
"Our economists have revised their view and now expect a 25
basis point cut in the ECB's refi rate either next week or in
April," said Vassili Serebriakov, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
Serebriakov said this suggested downside risks for the euro
and the bank's trade recommendation for a long position in
euro/dollar, established at $1.3180, with a stop-loss order
placed at $1.2980.
"However, we would argue that a refi rate cut would probably
be least damaging for the euro, as compared to other potential
forms of easing such as cutting the deposit rate to negative."
The common currency had been given a slight reprieve in the
middle of this week when a relatively smooth Italian government
bond auction helped offset unease about an inconclusive election
result.
But comfort from Italy's successful bond sale faded on
concerns that sweeping budget cuts worth $85 billion across U.S.
federal government agencies will hit growth in the world's
biggest economy.
The International Monetary Fund has said it will likely cut
its U.S. and global growth forecasts if those automatic spending
cuts take effect on Friday, and warned that the U.S.'s biggest
trading partners would be hardest hit.
Later in the day, investors will watch U.S. personal
consumption data due at 1330 GMT and manufacturing data at 1500
GMT for clues about the impact of tax hikes in January ahead of
the spending cuts.