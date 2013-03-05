* Aussie & kiwi standout performers as Wall St hits record
high
* Euro & sterling lag, eyes on ECB & BOE meetings Thursday
* Mood lifted by upbeat U.S. data, Fed support, China policy
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 6 The euro struggled to gain
ground on Wednesday with investors sidelined ahead of the
European Central Bank policy meeting, but commodity currencies
made the most of improved risk appetite that saw the Dow Jones
hit a record-closing high.
The better mood was fuelled by the growing prospect of
further easing by the ECB, Bank of England and Bank of Japan,
along with the Federal Reserve's commitment to bond buying.
"That's fantastic testament to the power of easy money, in
the face of doubts about the U.S. economy now that fiscal
spending is being cut back," said Kit Juckes, strategist at
Societe Generale.
"Not to mention the power of easy money to overcome
political uncertainty in Italy and recession throughout Europe,"
The Australian dollar was a big beneficiary rising to
$1.0254, and well away from an eight-month trough of
$1.0116 plumbed on Monday. The New Zealand dollar was at $0.8313
, up from this week's trough of $0.8193.
The euro and sterling lagged, with investors taking a more
cautious stance in case the ECB and BoE do surprise with fresh
stimulus measures at their respective meetings on Thursday.
The euro edged up to $1.3047, but was still near
Friday's trough of $1.2966. Against the yen, the common currency
was steady around 121.80.
Sterling was a touch firmer at $1.5133, having
risen as high as $1.5200 on Tuesday. However, it stayed within
striking distance of a 2-1/2 year low around $1.4985 set Friday.
The moves in currencies came against a backdrop of improved
risk appetite as stocks in Europe and the United States rallied,
driving the Dow Jones to new heights.
Signs of a strengthening U.S. economy, continued support
from the Fed, and plans for record government spending to
sustain growth in China seemed to have given investors fresh
confidence to take risk.
Also in focus, the Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day
meeting. The central bank is expected to hold fire this week but
a coming leadership change should inject fresh blood determined
to defeat deflation.
Investors have sold the yen in anticipation of aggressive
policy action, although they have recently taken a step back.
The dollar, which hit a 33-month high of 94.77 yen on
Feb. 25, last stood at 93.36.
There is scant economic news in Asia on Wednesday, with
Australia's fourth-quarter gross domestic product at 0030 GMT
the only highlight.
Analysts expect the economy to have grown 0.6 percent on the
quarter, taking year-on-year growth to 3.0 percent, still well
ahead of most other developed nations.
Traders said any disappointment could see the Aussie dollar
come under a bit of pressure. Immediate support is seen just
under $1.0200, followed by Monday's trough of $1.0116.