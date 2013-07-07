* Dollar index at three-year highs as Treasury yields spike
* Upbeat jobs data should keep Fed stimulus exit plan on
track
* Slew of Chinese data this week key feature
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 8 The U.S. dollar hit a fresh
three-year high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on
Monday as market expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will
scale back stimulus as early as September following solid jobs
growth.
The dollar index rose as high as 84.561 first
thing this morning, reaching a level not seen since July 2010.
It was last up 0.1 percent at 84.490.
The index jumped 1.5 percent on Friday in its best one-day
gain in 20 months after data showed employers added a
higher-than-expected 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls last
month.
That took the average job growth to 196,333 per month in the
second quarter, in line with the 200,000 jobs that economists
say the Fed wants to see each month.
Analysts at Barclays Capital said the data has reinforced
their views the dollar will gain further momentum in the second
half of 2013 as the Fed begins to normalise monetary policy.
"We believe steady improvement in labour market conditions
will be enough for the Fed to start tapering its asset purchases
in September," they wrote in a report.
In contrast, they expected the European Central Bank, Bank
of Japan and Bank of England to stay dovish for the foreseeable
future due partly to ongoing headwinds for their respective
economies.
"The contrast in monetary policy outlooks among these banks
suggests further upside in the dollar against the euro, sterling
and yen."
The divergence is clear in bond markets, with 10-year
Treasury yields spiking 23 basis points on Friday to 2.75
percent, highs last seen in August 2011. The spread between
Treasury and bund yields gapped to the widest since 2006.
The euro traded at $1.2827, not far off a seven-week
trough of $1.2806 plumbed on Friday. Against the yen, the
greenback rose to a six-week high of 101.47, flirting
with the 76.4 percent retracement level of its May to June fall.
Traders said a clear break of the 101.42/64 resistance band
could pave the way for a retest of the May peak at 103.74.
The dollar also rose against commodity currencies, knocking
the Australian dollar back towards a 34-month trough of $0.9036
plumbed last week. The Aussie was last at $0.9064.
The near-term outlook for the Aussie hinges on a flurry of
data out of China this week including inflation on Tuesday and
trade on Wednesday. On Thursday, Australia's employment data
will also be closely watched.
Further evidence of a slowdown in China, Australia's biggest
export market, will no doubt take a heavy toll on the Aussie,
which has fallen more than 10 percent on trade-weighted terms
since mid-April.