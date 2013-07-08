* Dollar index at three-year highs as Treasury yields spike
* Upbeat jobs data should keep Fed stimulus exit plan on
track
* Dollar/yen steps back from high, Aussie soft on weak China
shares
* Slew of Chinese data this week key feature
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, July 8 The U.S. dollar hit a fresh
three-year high against a basket of major currencies on Monday
as market expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will scale
back stimulus as early as September following solid jobs growth.
But weakness in Chinese and other Asian shares on worries
about China's tighter credit policy hampered investor risk
sentiment, helping the yen recover from a five-week low against
the dollar.
The dollar index rose as high as 84.588 early
in the Asian trading day, reaching a level not seen since July
2010. It was last at 84.503.
The index jumped 1.5 percent on Friday in its best one-day
gain in 20 months after data showed employers added a
higher-than-expected 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls last
month.
That took the average job growth to 196,333 per month in the
second quarter, in line with the 200,000 jobs that economists
say the Fed wants to see each month.
Analysts at Barclays Capital said the data has reinforced
their views the dollar will gain further momentum in the second
half of 2013 as the Fed begins to normalise monetary policy.
"We believe steady improvement in labour market conditions
will be enough for the Fed to start tapering its asset purchases
in September," they wrote in a report.
In contrast, they expected the European Central Bank, Bank
of Japan and Bank of England to stay dovish for the foreseeable
future due partly to ongoing headwinds for their respective
economies.
"The contrast in monetary policy outlooks among these banks
suggests further upside in the dollar against the euro, sterling
and yen."
The divergence is clear in bond markets, with 10-year
Treasury yields spiking 23 basis points on Friday to 2.75
percent, highs last seen in August 2011. The spread between
Treasury and bund yields gapped to the widest since 2006.
The euro traded at $1.2821, not far off a seven-week
trough of $1.2806 plumbed on Friday.
The dollar also rose to as high as 101.54 yen, its
highest level since late May, though selling from Japanese
exporters curbed its gains.
The U.S. currency gave up gains to last trade at 101.16 yen,
down slightly from late U.S. levels last week, as Chinese shares
were down around two percent.
"On the whole, the dollar looks likely to gain further. But
then again, if Chinese shares face more pressures, we could see
a bigger dip in the dollar/yen," said Koichi Takamatsu, forex
manager at Nomura Securities.
The dollar also rose against commodity currencies, knocking
the Australian dollar back towards a 34-month trough of $0.9036
plumbed last week. The Aussie was last at $0.9050, down
0.2 percent on the day, undermined by soft Chinese shares.
The near-term outlook for the Aussie hinges on a flurry of
data out of China this week including inflation on Tuesday and
trade on Wednesday. On Thursday, Australia's employment data
will also be closely watched.
Further evidence of a slowdown in China, Australia's biggest
export market, will no doubt take a heavy toll on the Aussie,
which has fallen more than 10 percent on trade-weighted terms
since mid-April.