* Market dumps dollar after Fed chief's comments
* Bernanke says to continue accommodative policy
* BOJ meeting outcome, Australian jobs data next
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 11 The dollar slumped in thin early
Asian trade on Thursday after dovish comments from Ben Bernanke
forced markets to cut bullish bets on the greenback as they
reassessed when the U.S. central bank was likely to start
withdrawing stimulus.
The dollar index swiftly retreated from a three-year
peak, dropping 2.7 percent -- a magnitude not seen since
2008-2009 at the height of the global financial crisis.
Investors dumped the dollar after Federal Reserve Chairman
Bernanke said the U.S. central bank would continue to pursue an
accommodative monetary policy as inflation remained low and the
unemployment rate might be understating the weakness of the
labour market.
That saw the euro roar to a three-week high of $1.3208
at one stage, up more than 3 percent from Wednesday's low
of $1.2765. It easily spiked above $1.3010, the 38.2 percent
retracement of its June-July fall, then $1.3167, the 61.8
percent level in the past hour.
"I was pretty shocked with this sell-off this morning.
Obviously, Bernanke kicked it all off, but it was a bit of a
delayed reaction," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State
Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"It does seem like a bit of an over-reaction. Having said
that, it's a bit surprising, all of a sudden, the change in the
tone of Bernanke, so it's a whole new world all of a sudden."
The dollar also fell against the yen, dropping to a two-week
low of 98.66. Traders said stop-loss selling kicked in
when the dollar broke below 100 yen, further exaggerating the
move. Earlier in the week, the greenback rose as high as 101.53.
Treasury note futures climbed over a point, implying
a sharp drop in yields once the cash market gets underway.
The yen's immediate focus is the outcome of the Bank of
Japan policy meeting due 0330-0500 GMT, followed by a media
briefing by the BOJ Governor at 0630 GMT. The market expects no
new stimulus from the Japanese central bank and expects it to
present a more upbeat view of the economy.
Commodity currencies also jumped against the dollar, with
the Australian dollar climbing as high as $0.9300 to
pull further away from a 34-month trough of $0.9036 plumbed just
last week.
The immediate focus for the Aussie is the domestic
employment report at 0130 GMT. Forecasts centre on a fall of
2,500 jobs and the jobless rate to edge up to 5.6 percent.
Any disappointment in the data could give Aussie dollar
bears a fresh excuse to sell.