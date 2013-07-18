* Dollar drifts higher, no surprises from Bernanke
* Fed expects to trim bond buying; not on preset course
* Dollar seen staying firm as Fed heads toward QE tapering
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 18 The dollar rose on Thursday
after remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept
intact expectations that the Fed would be first among the major
central banks to move away from ultra-loose monetary policy.
Bernanke, in testimony to Congress on Wednesday, said the
Fed still expects to start scaling back its massive bond
purchase programme later this year, but he left open the option
of altering that plan if the economic outlook
changes.
Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo,
said he expected the dollar to head higher gradually, given the
divergent monetary policy outlook for the United States and
other countries.
"But if you ask whether there will be a sudden move higher
in the dollar in the near term, I don't see anything that could
have that kind of an impact," Maeba said.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance
against a currency basket, edged up 0.2 percent to 82.860
, staying above a three-week low of 82.342 set on
Wednesday.
Bernanke will testify before the Senate Banking Committee
later on Thursday, but is seen likely to stick to the themes put
before the House Financial Services Committee.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.3097, while the
Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $0.9177.
A U.S.-based currency trader sounded a note of caution over
about the dollar's outlook, saying some appreciation had already
been priced in.
"Any back-stepping by the Fed will cause big waves," the
trader added.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 100.10 yen.
The greenback is likely to get a lift once the Fed starts
tapering its bond buying programme, said Daisuke Karakama,
market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.
"I don't know if it will be September or October, but once
the reduction of QE (quantitative easing) starts, U.S. yields
will head higher and we may even start to see a clear rise in
short-term yields," he said.
Later this year, the dollar may test a 4-1/2 year high of
103.74 yen set back in May, although a rise to 104.00 yen seems
unlikely, Karakama said.
One event risk for the yen is Japan's upper house elections
on Sunday. Recent opinion polls keep Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
ruling bloc on track for a big win.
That outcome would give Abe more freedom to push forward his
agenda to revive the economy through aggressive monetary easing,
hefty government spending and structural reform.
While the yen might slip on Monday if Abe's ruling bloc
gains a large majority in the upper house as expected, a
sustained bout of yen-selling on such an outcome seems unlikely,
market players said.