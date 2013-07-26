* Dollar index struggles at one-month lows
* Markets twitchy ahead of Fed policy meeting next week
* Kiwi a standout performer after hawkish-sounding RBNZ
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, July 26 The dollar languished near
one-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Friday,
having suffered a setback overnight as traders were wary of the
Federal Reserve turning more dovish at next week's policy
meeting.
Setting the greenback on a slippery slope was a Wall Street
Journal report that the Fed may debate changing its forward
guidance to help hammer home its message that it will keep rates
low for a long time to come, traders said.
"The article caused a stir, triggering another wave of
unwinding in dollar long positions. The Fed's meeting had been
seen as a non-event but now it is becoming a big focus," said
Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
The dollar index was slightly easier at 81.681,
having slid more than 0.6 percent on Thursday to a low of
81.624, a level not seen since June 21.
The fall effectively terminated the greenback's tentative
bounce on Wednesday and placed it back on a downtrend that
started on July 10, when minutes of the Fed's June meeting gave
investors second thoughts about when the bank would start
reducing stimulus.
The next major support level is seen at 81.50, where it has
its 200-day moving average as well as 76.4 percent retracement
of its rally from June to early July. The rally was driven by
expectations of an end in the Fed's quantitative easing.
Renewed pressure on the dollar saw the euro jump as far as
$1.3296, a high last seen on June 20. It last stood
at$1.3280, almost flat on the day.
Against the yen, the greenback shed 0.6 percent to 98.64,
having touched a two-week low of 98.615 at one stage.
Having struggling to stay above strong support around 98.75,
where it has its 90-day moving average as well as the top of
Ichimoku cloud, the dollar is likely to head lower to test the
July 11 low of 98.20.
The euro also lost a bit of ground on the Japanese currency,
slipping 0.5 percent to 131.08 yen and pulling away
from a two-month high around 132.74 set on Wednesday.
Traders agree that the dollar's near-term outlook hinges on
the Fed's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday as well as
the U.S. job data on Friday next week.
"It seems like the Fed is raising the bar on a future rate
hike. For the moment, the dollar is likely to trade in its
recent range until there is a clear signal from the Fed," said
Katsunori Kitakura, associate general manager of market making
unit at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
Dollar bulls think the case for a firmer dollar in the third
quarter still remained sound, given the Fed is expected to start
tapering its asset-buying programme later this year, give or a
take a few months.
Yet many of them were frustrated by the dollar's weakness in
the past few weeks.
"I think a lot of people who had rushed to make dollar long
position on the view that the dollar will strengthen towards the
year-end has been forced to give up their bets. It's as if the
market is suffering from nervous breakdown," said a trader at a
European bank in Tokyo.
The New Zealand currency was a standout performer, having
jumped 1.1 percent against the dollar on Thursday to $0.8105
, its highest in six weeks. It last traded at $0.8094,
0.4 percent above its late U.S. levels.
Investors warmed to the kiwi after the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand surprised some on Thursday with a slightly hawkish
statement, even as it pledged to keep the cash rate at a record
low 2.5 percent through the end of the year.
The kiwi also hit its highest level in nearly five years
against the Australian dollar, which slipped to as low as
NZ$1.1388 on Thursday. The currency pair last traded
at 1.1453, having fallen almost 10 percent from its March peak
of 1.2681.