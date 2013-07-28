* USD under pressure ahead of Fed meeting
* USD/JPY touches one-month low, threatens chart support
* Plenty of event risk ahead with ECB and BoE meeting, major
data
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 29 The dollar was on the defensive
in Asia on Monday as investors braced for an event-packed week
that includes central bank meetings in the United States and
Europe, manufacturing data from China and U.S. growth and jobs
figures.
The dollar index was 0.14 percent lower at 81.544 and
just above chart support at 81.515, its 200-day moving average.
The index shed 1.2 percent last week for its third straight
weekly loss.
The euro was hovering at $1.3293, just below a
five-week peak of $1.3296. Option barriers blocked the way
around $1.3300 while the next major chart target was the
mid-June high of $1.3415.
The dollar was also giving ground at 97.86 yen having
carved out a one-month low of 97.78. Traders were looking for a
test of support at 97.65 and a break there would be bearish.
Yet the yen's rise will not be welcomed by Japanese policy
makers since it has pressured the share market and threatens the
country's nascent recovery from deflation.
Indeed, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is due to
give a speech later on Monday and might try and quell the yen's
gains by emphasising his commitment to massive quantitative
easing.
It will be a busy week for central banks in general with the
Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank all
holding policy meetings.
"Our base case is for no significant changes at each of
these meetings, but the tail risks around the events have
certainly increased, particularly for the FOMC and the BoE,"
said JPMorgan strategist John Norman.
He noted an article in the Wall Street Journal had suggested
the Fed would consider changing its forward guidance in an
attempt to convince markets that rates will stay near zero for a
long time to come even if it does begin tapering asset buying.
"The article has raised the risk that the meeting outcome
will be more dovish than originally anticipated," said Norman.
The BoE and ECB are expected to repeat or refine their
respective versions of "forward guidance" that policy will stay
loose for an extended period.
Among the raft of data coming is the advance reading of U.S.
gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter on
Wednesday which is expected to show annualised growth of just 1
percent.
The data will also be subject to major benchmark revisions,
the first since July 2009, which could raise the level of GDP
and perhaps change the past pace of growth.
Thursday sees a range of manufacturing data from around the
world, starting with the official China PMI. The market is
braced for a dip under 50 and a weak result will only
heighten fears of a hard landing for the world's second largest
economy.
Friday features the ever-influential U.S. payrolls report
with forecasts favouring a rise of 185,000 for July and a dip in
the jobless rate to 7.5 percent.
A strong report would support the case for the Fed to start
rolling back its stimulus in September and so underpin the
dollar.