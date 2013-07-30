* Major currencies mostly confined to tight ranges
* Fed, ECB, BOE meetings, U.S. jobs data all due this week
* AUD a standout, suffers sharp fall ahead of RBA governor
speech
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 30 The dollar drifted off a
five-week trough against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday
as the euro faltered ahead of chart resistance and a three-day
rally in the yen lost a bit of steam.
Trading was confined to modest position adjustments in thin
markets with investors wary of taking large positions ahead of
major events including the Federal Reserve policy review and key
data such as U.S. non-farm payrolls due later in the week.
The dollar, which has recently rallied on the view the Fed
will start to trim its stimulus later this year, has found the
going rough in the past few weeks as speculation mounted the
U.S. central bank will temper its tapering message.
"Markets are in a holding pattern until later this week, when
the FOMC meets and non-farm payroll figures are released,"
analysts at Barclays Capital wrote in a note.
The standout currency was the Australian dollar, which lost
a full U.S. cent as it slid below $0.9200 ahead of a
speech by Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens
due at 0305 GMT.
Given the slowdown in China, Australia's single biggest
export market, and with much of the domestic economy still
subdued, some traders are betting that Stevens will sound
dovish.
"Today's speech perhaps, is set to have less of the optimism
of recent years on either a relative or absolute basis, with the
regional giant of China also slowing a little beyond the
expectations of most forecasters," said Martin Whetton, a
strategist at Nomura.
Others, however, suspect the governor will provide little
guidance because the next policy meeting is just a week away.
The Aussie last stood at $0.9189, off Monday's high
near $0.9300. Still, it remained some way off a 34-month trough
around $0.8998 plumbed on July 12.
The U.S. dollar index edged up 0.2 percent to
81.711, having bounced off a five-week trough of 81.499 reached
on Monday. Initial support was seen at the 200-day moving
average at 81.516.
The move came as the euro stalled ahead of chart resistance
at $1.3300 for a third session. It last traded at $1.3264
. Against the yen, the dollar was at 97.88, holding
just above a one-month low of 97.61 hit on Monday.
The Barclays analysts recommended re-initiating short
euro/dollar positions, believing the fundamental reasons for
such a move were still in place, not least because there is
limited scope for a more dovish Fed than current market
expectations.
They also said recent data pointed to a more resilient U.S.
private sector activity versus a subdued Europe, and this
divergence in economic prospects should become more apparent in
the second half of 2013.
The Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England will hold
their respective policy reviews this week.
While Fed officials are likely to debate on how best to
prepare financial markets for a reduction of their bond-buying
programme, all three major central banks are expected to assure
investors that any policy tightening is still a long way off.
Investors are also waiting for second quarter U.S. growth
data due on Wednesday and the influential U.S. jobs report for
July on Friday.