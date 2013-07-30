* Dollar index inches away from recent 5-week low
* Aussie slides on comments by RBA's Stevens
* Big central bank meetings, U.S. jobs data due this week
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 30 The dollar inched higher
against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, while the
Australian dollar tumbled after the central bank governor said
it could fall further and there was room for more interest rate
cuts.
The comments by Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor
Glenn Stevens added to the downward pressure on the Aussie
dollar, which slid 1.4 percent on the day to $0.9075.
The Aussie had already been on the back foot ahead of the
comments by Stevens, dented by weaker-than-expected Australian
building approvals data.
The slide in the Australian dollar helped lend broad support
to the U.S. dollar.
The greenback rose 0.2 percent versus a basket of major
currencies to 81.79, edging away from a five-week trough
of 81.499 reached on Monday.
"I think the Aussie dollar is running things right now -
U.S. dollar strength across the board on the Stevens remarks,"
said a U.S.-based FX trader.
The dollar edged up 0.4 percent against the yen to about
98.39 yen.
The euro held steady at $1.3258, staying below a
five-week high near $1.3297 set Friday on trading platform EBS
and chart resistance at $1.3300.
Investors are focusing on major events later this week for
clues to the market's direction.
The U.S. Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting
starting on Tuesday. The European Central Bank and the Bank of
England also hold their policy reviews this week.
Investors are also waiting for second quarter U.S. growth
data due on Wednesday and the influential U.S. jobs report for
July on Friday.