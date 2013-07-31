* Dollar index hovering above five-week lows
* Euro again fails to break above $1.33 convincingly
* Aussie dollar, Swedish crown nurse losses
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 31 The dollar struggled to extend
modest overnight gains early in Asia on Wednesday as investors
trod cautiously ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve
policy review that could see the central bank drive home a
dovish message.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
performance against a basket of major currencies, was steady at
81.855, having drifted up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
The move came as the euro failed for a fourth time to break
above $1.33 and as the dollar continued to recover from a
one-month trough around 97.63 yen plumbed on Monday.
The common currency was last at $1.3260, down from a
six-week high around $1.3302, while the greenback fetched 98.08
yen.
Investors had knocked the dollar index to a five-week trough
earlier this week as they bet the Fed would seek to reassure
markets that interest rates would stay low for a long time, even
if it started scaling back stimulus this year.
The Fed will release a policy statement at 1800 GMT, but
there will no news conference by Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"Our economists expect the statement to emphasise the
data-contingent nature of the plan rather than the provisional
mid-2014 time frame for ending purchases that was discussed at
the press conference," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
"A data-dependent tapering programme is likely to be of
limited benefit for the dollar in the short-term, particularly
because U.S. data has been quite mixed at best, a pattern which
is likely to continue in the days ahead."
Indeed, U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data on Wednesday
is expected to show growth slowed to an annualised rate of just
1.0 percent in the second quarter, hardly a sign of a runaway
recovery. The influential ISM survey is due out Thursday and
payrolls the day after.
Hot on the heels of the Fed, the European Central Bank and
Bank of England will announce the outcome of their respective
policy reviews on Thursday.
With these major risk events looming, traders said investors
will likely stay on the sidelines.
Even the currency pariah that is the Australian dollar was
given some respite. It was steady at $0.9068, but not
far from a 34-month trough just below 90 U.S. cents struck a few
weeks ago.
Against the euro, it was at A$1.4619 per euro
versus a three-year low of A$1.4655 per euro set overnight.
Investors took aim at the currency on Tuesday as they saw a
strong chance of an interest rate cut next week following
comments from the head of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Yet, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said nothing new,
reiterating that the Australian dollar could fall further and
the inflation outlook offered scope for a cut in interest rates.
"Markets sometimes have short memories," said Simon Smith,
chief economist at FXPRO. "The low for July at 0.8999 remains
the next downside focus for AUDUSD."
The Swedish crown was also in the cross-hairs after data
showed Sweden's economy unexpectedly shrank in the second
quarter.
The euro jumped 1.2 percent to a two-week high of 8.7006
crowns, before giving back a bit of ground to last
trade at 8.6872 crowns.