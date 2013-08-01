* Dollar softer after Fed gives no stimulus exit details
* Aussie plumbs 3-year lows ahead of China PMI data
* ECB, BoE meetings expected to keep forward guidance on
rates
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 1 The U.S. dollar wallowed at
six-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday,
having slipped overnight after the Federal Reserve gave no fresh
hint that it was preparing to scale back stimulus at its next
meeting in September.
The Fed said it would keep buying $85 billion in mortgage
and Treasury securities per month and noted the potential
dangers of inflation running too low, a dovish tone that
disappointed dollar bulls looking to the U.S. central bank's
easy money stimulus to wind down soon.
Many economists expect the Fed would begin slowing its
asset-buying programme as early as next month, especially in
light of data showing U.S. economic growth was not quite as weak
as expected in the second quarter.
"The Fed sounded a bit more dovish on the economy... just
enough to keep the dollar from going too far on the back of
stronger data. In fact, you saw yields in the U.S. go lower
overnight. That leaves us still waiting for other major central
banks," said Greg Gibbs, senior strategist at RBS in Singapore.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance
against a basket of major currencies, last stood at 81.654
, having fallen 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
The euro reached a six-week high around $1.3345
overnight, while the dollar dipped to a one-month low of 97.585
yen.
The common currency has since eased back to $1.3304 with
investors wary of getting too carried away ahead of the outcome
of policy meetings at the European Central Bank and Bank of
England later on Thursday.
The ECB is expected to hold off further stimulus but is seen
standing by last month's forward guidance, expecting rates to
stay at 0.5 percent or lower for an "extended period".
NO RELIEF FOR AUSSIE
The big mover was the Australian dollar, which skidded
towards 89 U.S. cents in thin trade, reaching its lowest in
three years.
The Aussie fell as far as $0.8910 and was on track
to end the week down more than 3 percent. It last traded at
$0.8949, with the next major level seen at the August 2010
trough of $0.8770.
Traders said stops were triggered below 88.00 yen
, which took the Aussie to 87.26 yen, it lowest level
this year. That sell-off weighed heavily on the commodity
currency broadly.
The Aussie was already having a bad week following dovish
comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn
Stevens on Tuesday, which led the market to not only price in a
cut in rates next week, but a second easing before year-end.
"The Aussie is clearly on its knees, in particular we think
Stevens gave the green light for the currency to go lower," said
Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at RBC in Sydney.
"When you get that and generally disappointing Chinese data,
the U.S. continuing to point towards a pick up in the economy,
it's a whole confluence of factors that keeps downward pressure
on the currency."
Traders said any disappointment in China's official
manufacturing activity data at 0100 GMT could keep the Aussie
under pressure. China is Australia's biggest export market.