* Dollar sags vs yen after stops triggered below 97.50 yen
* Uncertainty over timing of Fed tapering weighs on dollar
* Sterling awaits BoE's forward guidance
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 The dollar hit a six-week low
against the yen on Wednesday, dented by uncertainty over when
the Federal Reserve will start reducing its monetary stimulus.
The dollar came under pressure as a break of 97.50 yen
sparked stop-loss selling of the greenback, which pushed it to
97.09 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level against the
Japanese currency since late June.
It was last at 97.23 yen, down 0.5 percent from late
U.S. trade on Tuesday.
One possible support level for the dollar sits near 96.72
yen, the 61.8 percent retracement of the greenback's rally from
mid-June to early July.
Dollar bulls are looking to buy the greenback on dips, but
seem wary of doing so at this juncture, said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
"I don't think people can aggressively take long dollar
positions now because market sentiment is poor. What everyone is
probably thinking is that they want to buy (dollars against the
yen) at some point, but now is not the time," Okagawa said.
Uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin
rolling back its stimulus has kept dollar bulls at bay in recent
days.
Below-forecast U.S. jobs data last Friday had prompted
investors to push back expectations that the Fed would begin
slowing its bond-buying stimulus of $85 billion per month as
early as September. The Fed's asset-purchase program is seen as
negative for the dollar as it is tantamount to printing money.
The yen rose broadly, with the Australian dollar hitting an
eight-month low against the Japanese currency at 87.03 yen
. The euro fell to 129.15 yen at one point,
its lowest level in about a month.
Against the dollar, the euro held steady at $1.3301,
hovering within sight of a six-week high of $1.3345 set on July
31.
Sterling eased slightly ahead of a major test later on
Wednesday when Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is expected
to offer forward guidance on how long policy will stay
super-easy.
"We see risks that the tone of Carney's press conference is
more dovish than expected," said analysts at JPMorgan in a note.
"Beyond any knee-jerk rally, the upshot may well be a more
extended period of glorified range-trading for the pound -
growth is too strong for the currency to weaken, while the BoE
could well be too resolute and effective in anchoring forward
rates expectations for it to appreciate."
Sterling last stood at $1.5332, down 0.1 percent
from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.