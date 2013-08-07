* USD under pressure as major support levels crack
* Yen up across the board, taking cue from the Nikkei
* Aussie vulnerable to data on China trade, local jobs
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Aug 8 The dollar crumbled to seven-week
lows on Thursday after the yen ploughed through major resistance
levels in a stop-loss frenzy, while sterling joined the fight as
the market brought forward the day when UK rates might start to
rise.
The dollar index broke down to 81.229, bringing its
losses to 4 percent in just a month and questioning the view
that this was just a fleeting correction in a long-term uptrend.
"The fact that the USD cannot rally decisively off this
support area of 81.50/30 is concerning us and suggesting that we
may be about to see a renewed period of USD weakness," says
CitiFX Technicals.
Dealers were now bracing for trade data from China and
Australian jobs data, which could trouble the Aussie currency,
while the Bank of Japan is expected to press ahead with its
stimulus plans at its latest policy meeting.
The yen again led the charge against the U.S. dollar,
reaching a seven-week peak of 96.30 before pausing at
96.48 in early Asian trade.
The loss of support at both 97.50 and 96.75 was taken as a
bearish blow and pointed to a push toward 95.50/96.00, an
important chart area that contained major retracement levels.
The euro also snapped support around 129.30 yen to
reach a one-month trough at 128.39.
Dealers said the yen has shown a strong inverse correlation
to Japanese shares in recent weeks and speculators were taking
recent sharp falls in the Nikkei as a signal to buy the
currency. The index shed 4 percent on Wednesday alone.
There was also talk Japanese investors could convert
capital inflows from interest payments on the country's massive
U.S. Treasury debt holdings ahead of a mid-August holiday.
Also breaking higher was sterling as investors brought
forward expectations of when the Bank of England will raise
rates after a news conference by the central bank's head.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said future interest rate rises in
the UK would not happen until unemployment fell to 7 percent,
something seen unlikely for at least three years. But markets
concluded that given a slew of recent upbeat data, unemployment
could come down faster.
After the bank's report, overnight indexed swaps
priced in a 90 percent chance of a rate hike in
three years' time, and some chance of a hike as early as 2015.
The pound first fell as far as $1.5205 on the news,
only to speed up to $1.5490 when the market reconsidered the
outlook for rates.
Traders were now looking ahead to Chinese trade figures for
July which are expected to show some bounce back after a
surprise tumble in June.
Any weakness will only fuel fears of a hard landing and
punish Asian stocks and commodity currencies such as the
Australian dollar.
The Aussie also has a home-grown challenge in the shape of
employment figures for July. Analysts look for a rise of around
5,000 in jobs but also a tick up in the unemployment rate to 5.8
percent.
Again a weak report would add to speculation the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) might have to cut rates again even after
this week's easing to 2.5 percent.