* Mixed U.S. data sends unclear signals on Fed policy
outlook
* TIC data raises concerns about long-term pressure on
dollar
* NZ dollar tumbles from 2-month high after Wellington quake
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 16 The dollar firmed in subdued Asian
trade on Friday after uncertainty about the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus withdrawal knocked it off an 11-day peak
against the yen in the previous day's trade.
Upbeat U.S. jobless claims data initially spurred a rally on
Thursday, suggesting an early end to the Fed's $85 billion a
month in asset purchases and lifting yields on U.S. Treasuries.
But then disappointing data on industrial output and
manufacturing set the stage for the dollar's reversal.
"This is a tough market for speculators. It's big on
volatility, but no clear trends," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"The market seems to have priced in tapering this September,
and that's why U.S. Treasury yields went up to around 2.8
percent, so that should be supporting the dollar/yen," he said.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent on the day to 97.57 yen,
moving back toward Thursday's high of 98.64 yen, which was its
highest since Aug. 5. Support lies just above 97.00 yen, helping
the U.S. unit stay above its seven-week low of 95.810 hit last
week.
The dollar index added 0.1 percent to 81.237, after
Thursday's volatile trade pushed it from a peak of 81.943 - its
highest since Aug. 6 - to a low of 81.098.
Concerns about a recent outflow from U.S. debt added to
pressure on the dollar. The latest Treasury International
Capital (TIC) data showed foreign investors sold long-term U.S.
securities for a fifth straight month in June, undermined by
U.S. Treasury outflows that were the largest on record.
"Since we know that USD saw a temporary swoon in June but
ultimately ended roughly unchanged on a trade-weighted basis, it
is clear that the TIC data is not telling the full story for
FX," said Citigroup strategist Todd Elmer in a note to clients.
"We remain USD bulls for the time being, but the TIC raises
further questions about the sustainability of the uptrend in the
medium- to long-term," Elmer said.
China and Japan accounted for almost all of the record $40.8
billion of net foreign selling of Treasuries in June.
More recent data shows that Japanese investors turned to net
buying of foreign debt, much of which was likely
Treasuries.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
edged up to 2.78 percent in Asia on Friday from its U.S. close
of 2.76 percent on Thursday, when it hit a two-year high of
2.823 percent.
The euro edged down slightly to $1.3340. The single
currency also saw volatile trade on Thursday, falling to a
two-week low of $1.3205 before rising as high as $1.3363.
"There was no rhyme or reason to the (dollar's) move," said
one trader at an Australian bank in Sydney, referring to
Thursday's choppy trade. "It looks like gold went first, and
then the dollar cratered. Whether that was linked is hard to
say."
The trading range was so wide that stop-loss orders were
filled on both the upper and lower ends of the day's range, he
added.
Gold slipped on Friday after first touching a fresh
two-month high, and was last at $1,363.90. It surged more
than 2 percent in the previous session, and the break of major
resistance at $1,350 may have triggered selling in the dollar,
the dealer in Sydney said.
New Zealand's dollar skidded after a strong earthquake
struck near the country's capital of Wellington on Friday. This
led investors to temper expectations on the speed and scale of
any future rate hikes, though there were no immediate reports of
damage.
The kiwi currency dropped as low as $0.8053, from a
two-month peak of $0.8113 minutes before the quake hit. It later
recovered to buy $0.8066.
News of the temblor sent neighbouring Australia's currency
higher to $0.9177, from a low of $0.9122. It was last
up 0.1 percent at $0.9145.