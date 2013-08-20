* Euro firmer vs yen but stays below Monday's 2-week high
* Yen seen supported as risky assets stay wobbly
* Near-term focus on Fed minutes due Wednesday
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 20 The euro inched higher versus
the yen on Tuesday, but stayed below a two-week high set the
previous day as a retreat in risky assets lent support to the
Japanese currency.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent versus the yen to about 130.30
yen but stayed below Monday's peak of 131.05 yen, the
euro's highest level versus the yen since Aug. 5.
Against the dollar, the euro held steady at $1.3338,
down from Monday's intraday high of $1.3375.
The common currency had gained a lift versus the dollar and
the yen on Monday after the Bundesbank said in its August
monthly report that the ECB's forward guidance on low interest
rates was "not an unconditional commitment".
The comment raised expectations the ECB's next move on rates
would depend on the medium-term outlook for inflation.
The ECB in July committed to keep interest rates at record
lows for an "extended period".
After a lift from the Bundesbank comments, the euro later
shed its gains versus the yen as the Japanese currency drew
support from Monday's drop in U.S. shares, which were held back
by market expectations that the Federal Reserve could scale back
its monetary stimulus as early as September.
Recent turmoil in emerging markets such as India, Brazil and
Indonesia also spurred demand for the yen, said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
"The yen tends to attract buying when tensions in the market
increase," he said.
Okagawa said the demand for yen was also offsetting the
dollar-positive impact from a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and
capping the dollar's moves versus the yen.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 97.69 yen, staying
within its recent trading range. The dollar has traded between
96.88 yen to 98.66 yen over the past week.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 2.869 percent
, hovering near a two-year high of 2.90 percent set
on Monday.
Investors are now looking ahead to minutes due on Wednesday
of the Federal Reserve's July meeting, awaiting fresh clues on
whether the Fed will taper its bond-buying programme in
September.