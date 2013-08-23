* Dollar hits highest vs yen since early August
* This week's rise in U.S. yields seen as supporting dlr
* Japanese share moves also in focus
By Masayuki Kitano and Dominic Lau
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 23 The dollar touched a
near three-week high versus the yen on Friday, supported by this
week's rise in U.S. bond yields and as Tokyo shares rose after
business surveys suggested the global economy was improving.
The dollar advanced 0.2 percent to about 98.89 yen.
Earlier, it rose to 99.12 yen on trading platform EBS, the
dollar's highest level since Aug. 5.
The dollar was hovering near resistance right around 99.00
yen, the 100-day moving average, and the focal point was whether
it could make a clear break above that hurdle.
"Dollar/yen should continue to resolve topside as U.S.
Treasury yields move gradually higher," said Jeffrey Halley, FX
trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
The dollar stayed firm against the Japanese currency after
gaining 1 percent versus the yen on Thursday, drawing some
strength from the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last stood near 2.892
percent, having set a two-year high of 2.936 percent
on Thursday.
The recent rise in U.S. bond yields, driven by expectations
the Federal Reserve may start to unwind its stimulus as early as
next month, increases the attractiveness of dollar-denominated
assets.
Treasury yields got a further push higher this week after
minutes of the Fed's July meeting out on Wednesday did little to
change market expectations of the Fed's tapering timetable.
Market players were also keeping an eye on moves in Japanese
shares, since the yen has moved in opposite direction to the
benchmark Nikkei share average this year.
The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent after business surveys
on Thursday suggested the world economy was on the mend, with
U.S. and Chinese manufacturing activity at multi-month highs and
business activity in the euro zone picking up more than
expected.
The euro touched a one-month high against the yen at 132.34
yen and last stood near 131.94 yen, up 0.1 percent
from late U.S. trade on Thursday.
Against the dollar, the euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.3341
, but remained above Thursday's intraday low near $1.3299.
The euro had set a six-month high of $1.3453 earlier this
week, supported by the recent improvement in euro zone economic
data.