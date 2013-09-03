* Yen falls to one-month lows vs U.S. dollar
* Syria less of a worry for now as imminent strike delayed
* Upbeat European, China PMI reports help lift sentiment
* Dollar index at one-month high amid Fed tapering
expectations
* Aussie dollar slips after retail sales, eyes RBA decision
By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Sept 3 The safe-haven yen stood
near one-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday, having fallen
broadly as fresh signs of a pickup in global manufacturing
activity helped lift risk appetite.
The market had already started to unwind much of last week's
safe-haven trades as worries about an imminent military strike
against Syria eased after U.S. President Barack Obama decided to
seek congressional approval.
The dollar rose as high 99.705 yen, near its Aug 2
peak of 99.955 yen, after having gained more than 1 percent on
Monday.
In one positive technical sign, the dollar has broken above
its triangle holding pattern since May, though traders said
offers from Japanese exporters and option-related selling near
100 yen have blocked the currency's advance for now.
"I expect the dollar to be supported amid expectations that
the Federal Reserve will start tapering its quantitative
easing," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
Traders expect the Fed to start reducing its stimulus at its
policy meeting on Sept 17-18, unless U.S. payroll numbers due on
Friday hugely disappoint.
The dollar also hit a one-month high against a basket of
currencies, with the dollar index rising as high
as 82.331, its highest level since Aug 2.
The moves came amid a U.S. market holiday on Monday and
following surveys that showed robust growth in European
factories and a rebound in China manufacturing activity. The
reports lifted prospects for broad-based global recovery on the
back of a U.S. revival.
As the dollar held the upper hand, the euro stayed near a
one-month low of $1.3173 hit last week despite encouraging PMI
surveys in Europe. It last stood at $1.3187, little
changed on the day and still flirting with the 38.2 percent
retracement level of its July 9-Aug. 20 rally.
The Australian dollar sagged after soft local retail sales
data, though it kept much of overnight gains made on improved
risk sentiment ahead of an interest rate decision in Australia.
The currency briefly reclaimed 90 U.S. cents before
stepping back to $0.8975, down 0.2 percent on the day
and not far off a three-year trough around $0.8848 plumbed last
month.
The Aussie's near-term focus is an interest rate decision by
the Reserve Bank of Australia due at 0430 GMT.
All 23 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBA to leave
its cash rate unchanged at a record low 2.5 percent and
investors are keen to see if the central bank will signal a
clear easing bias. Debt markets are priced for
no policy action.
"We expect the statement to strike a neutral tone and
indicate that the RBA has reached the trough of its cutting
cycle," BNP Paribas FX strategists wrote in a note.
"Hence, while the two-year Australia interest rate swap has
move 25 basis points higher during August, there appears scope
for it to move higher still and support AUD/USD."
Market players also kept an eye on emerging market
currencies, some of which have been hit by worries that
an end in the Fed's stimulus could prompt investors to shift
funds back to U.S. markets.
So far on Tuesday, most Asian currencies were stable.