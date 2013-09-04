* BOJ begins 2-day meeting; expected to maintain policy
* Yen comes down off intraday spike marked after minor Japan
earthquake
* Aussie jumps after Australia Q2 GDP report
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 4 - The dollar steadied against
major rivals in Asian trading on Wednesday, with the dollar
index sticking close to a six-week peak after U.S. data on
Tuesday reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will begin reducing its stimulus soon.
Caution ahead of this week's central bank meetings as well
as the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Syria were
likely to keep major currency pairs in recent ranges, market
participants said.
The dollar index , tracking performance against
a basket of six major currencies, last traded at 82.382, up
slightly on the day. It rose to 82.516 on Tuesday, its highest
since July 22.
The dollar was buying 99.58 yen, nearly flat on the
day after hitting a one-month high of 99.86 yen on Tuesday and
gaining more than 1 percent on Monday.
The yen spiked to an intraday high of 99.41 yen against the
dollar after a moderate earthquake shook Tokyo dealing rooms in
the morning but it quickly erased its gains. There were no
immediate reports of injuries or damage and no tsunami warning
was issued after the magnitude 6.5 tremblor, centred about 580
km (360 miles) south of Tokyo.
Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. manufacturing sector grew
last month at its fastest pace in more than two years, while
construction spending rose in July.
The data provided more evidence to support market
expectations that the Fed will begin tapering its stimulus at
its policy meeting on Sept. 17-18, unless U.S. payroll numbers
due on Friday fall short of forecasts.
Economists polled by Reuters estimated U.S. payrolls
expanded by 180,000 jobs in August while the unemployment rate
remained steady at 7.4 percent.
The Bank of Japan began its two-day meeting on Wednesday. It
was expected to maintain a massive monetary stimulus it
launched in April that will nearly double the monetary base to
270 trillion yen by the end of 2014 to achieve a 2 percent
inflation target.
The BOJ will consider further monetary easing if Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe decides to raise the sales tax as planned to
8 percent from 5 percent in April, the Asahi newspaper reported
on Wednesday, citing several sources.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that
Japan will tell G20 nations at a summit this week that it will
proceed with a planned two-stage sales tax hike, and consider
compiling an extra budget for fiscal spending to ease the pain
on the economy.
"I think the BOJ would like to take new actions, to give
some expectations to the market, but the Japanese economy
remains steady, so for now, they will not act," said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
"Everyone is cautious about Syria, which is keeping
dollar/yen in a range for now. Action there could weigh on the
dollar, so nobody wants to make big moves now," he added.
President Barack Obama won the backing of key figures in the
U.S. Congress, including top Republicans, in his call for
limited U.S. strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar
al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against
civilians.
Central banks in the euro zone, the UK and Canada will also
meet this week.
The euro stayed near Tuesday's low of $1.3173, its lowest
since late July, and was last slightly lower at $1.3165.
The Australian dollar jumped after data showing Australia's
second quarter gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent in the
second quarter from the previous quarter, when it rose 0.5
percent. That was enough to send the local unit higher as there
had been fears the report would be much weaker.
The Aussie hit an intraday high of $0.9103 and was last
trading at $0.9097, up 0.4 percent, moving away from
August's three-year low around $0.8848. Resistance was said to
lie at the 55-day moving average around $0.9114. The pair last
closed above that average on April 30, when it was trading
around $1.0350.
The GDP data provided scant sign of any recovery in business
investment, justifying the Reserve Bank of Australia's recent
move to cut its cash rate to a record low 2.5 percent and keep
the door open to more easing.
The RBA held rates steady on Tuesday.