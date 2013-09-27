* Dollar index on track to end an uninspiring week nearly
flat
* Fed taper uncertainty, budget cliff-hanger capping USD for
now
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 The dollar held steady
in Asia on Friday and was on track to end the week nearly flat,
struggling to gain traction amid mounting U.S. political
uncertainty and a lack of clarity over when the Federal Reserve
will begin to scale back stimulus.
The dollar index was little changed on the day at
80.544, having risen 0.3 percent on Thursday thanks in part to a
report showing fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless
benefits last week.
But traders said the greenback was simply consolidating
after a big selloff on Sept. 18, when the Federal Reserve wrong
footed many investors by maintaining its bond-buying stimulus.
The dollar index has recouped just about half of the 1.1
percent drop that day, when it hit a 7-month trough of 80.060.
So far this week, it is up a mere 0.1 percent.
Other U.S. figures out on Thursday, including a worrisome
decline in consumer prices, underscored the Fed's reluctance to
slow down its money-printing press.
Since the surprise decision last week and following a string
of speeches by Fed officials, markets are no clearer on when the
Fed will eventually taper its stimulus.
Three top Fed officials said on Thursday the central bank
had confused markets over its policy outlook.
Investors are now focused on Fed meetings in October and
December, although some suspect the central bank could hold fire
until early 2014 to make sure the U.S. recovery is firmly
entrenched.
Still, the possibility of the Fed tapering its stimulus
could quickly come back on the table, said Sim Moh Siong, FX
strategist for Bank of Singapore.
"It's not being put off indefinitely... It's still difficult
to write off the U.S. dollar despite the budget concerns," Sim
said, referring to the political battle in Washington over
fiscal issues.
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday
refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for
straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and
to increase borrowing authority to avoid a default.
"We argued last week that the Fed was trying very hard to be
'credibly irresponsible'. We hope that U.S. politicians won't be
'irrationally irresponsible' and will eventually reach a
sensible agreement on budget and debt matters," analysts at
Societe Generale wrote in a note.
YEN EDGES HIGHER
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.2 percent to 98.80 yen
.
Earlier, the dollar slipped to 98.67 yen after Japanese
Finance Minister Taro Aso said that he is not thinking of
lowering the effective corporate tax rate right now.
Aso's comments came in the wake of a Kyodo news agency
report on Thursday that the Japanese government plans to say it
will "urgently consider" cutting the corporate tax rate when it
compiles a stimulus package next week.
The Kyodo report had given a boost to the dollar versus the
yen during Thursday's Asian trade.
The issue of whether Japan will lower the effective
corporate tax rate has been a recent topic for the yen, which
has slid this year on the back of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's push to reflate the economy through steps such as
aggressive monetary stimulus and pro-growth structural reforms.
Abe is expected to decide around Oct. 1 to proceed with a
planned sales tax increase to 8 percent from 5 percent beginning
next April, in a bid to rein in Japan's massive public debt. He
recently instructed his cabinet to come up with measures to
blunt the economic impact of the hike.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.3481, having backed
off from Thursday's intraday high around $1.3536.
Sounding a warning bell for euro bulls, European Central
Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the bank has room
to cut interest rates further if needed but does not target a
specific level for money market rates.