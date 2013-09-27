* BOE's Carney quoted as saying no case for QE at moment
* Yen firms after Japan finmin remarks on corporate tax rate
* Dollar index on track to end an uninspiring week nearly
flat
* Fed taper uncertainty, budget cliff-hanger capping USD for
now
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Sterling edged higher on
Friday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was quoted as
saying he sees no need for more bond-buying by the central bank
given signs of recovery in the British economy.
Carney told the Yorkshire Post that the BoE would consider
the case for more economic stimulus should the recovery falter.
"But my personal view is, given the recovery has
strengthened and broadened, I don't see a case for quantitative
easing and I have not supported it," he said.
Sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.6096, after
earlier rising as high as $1.6133.
"The overall assumption among market players is that Carney
is a dove, and so there is a gap between that and this kind of
comment," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho
Bank in Tokyo.
Sterling has been on a firm footing in the past couple of
months, as a string of strong UK data has caused investors to
bring forward their expectations of when the Bank of England
will raise interest rates.
The dollar retreated as sterling pushed higher, with dollar
index down 0.1 percent to 80.427.
The currency has struggled to gain traction this week amid
mounting U.S. political uncertainty and a lack of clarity over
when the Federal Reserve will begin to scale back stimulus.
After the surprise decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve last
week to maintain its bond buying wrong-footed investors, markets
have gained little clarity on when the Fed will eventually taper
its stimulus.
Three top Fed officials said on Thursday the central bank
had confused markets over its policy outlook.
Investors are now focused on Fed meetings in October and
December, although some suspect the central bank could hold fire
until early 2014 to make sure the U.S. recovery is firmly
entrenched.
A political battle in Washington over fiscal issues has also
done the dollar no favours.
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday
refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for
straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and
to increase borrowing authority to avoid a default.
"We argued last week that the Fed was trying very hard to be
'credibly irresponsible'. We hope that U.S. politicians won't be
'irrationally irresponsible' and will eventually reach a
sensible agreement on budget and debt matters," analysts at
Societe Generale wrote in a note.
YEN EDGES HIGHER
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4 percent to 98.65 yen
.
The yen edged higher after Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said that he is not thinking of lowering the effective
corporate tax rate right now.
Aso's comments came in the wake of a Kyodo news agency
report on Thursday that the Japanese government plans to say it
will "urgently consider" cutting the corporate tax rate when it
compiles a stimulus package next week.
The Kyodo report had given a boost to the dollar versus the
yen during Thursday's Asian trade.
The issue of whether Japan will lower the effective
corporate tax rate has been a recent topic for the yen, which
has slid this year on the back of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's push to reflate the economy through steps such as
aggressive monetary stimulus and pro-growth structural reforms.
Abe is expected to decide around Oct. 1 to proceed with a
planned sales tax increase to 8 percent from 5 percent beginning
next April, in a bid to rein in Japan's massive public debt. He
recently instructed his cabinet to come up with measures to
blunt the economic impact of the hike.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3496.