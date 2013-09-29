* Political crisis in Italy weighs heavily on euro
* Euro hits three-week low vs yen, 3-month lows vs Swiss
franc
* Dollar falls to one-month low on yen as U.S. shutdown
deadline looms
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 30 The euro fell hard in Asia on
Monday with Italy in the grip of a fresh political crisis, while
investors also sold the greenback as a midnight deadline to
avert a shutdown in Washington loomed large.
Both the safe-haven Swiss franc and yen benefited as a
result. The euro fell to a three-week low of 131.38 yen
from around 132.78 late in New York on Friday. It
shed 0.3 percent to 1.2218 Swiss francs, reaching a
trough not seen since late June.
The dollar slid to a one-month low of 97.53 yen from
98.20 late in New York, but managed to outperform the euro,
which slipped 0.2 percent to $1.3491.
Investors took aim at the common currency after Silvio
Berlusconi pulled his ministers out of the government on
Saturday and called for new elections, just seven months after
the last vote.
The sudden move has forced Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta to call for a confidence vote on Wednesday.
Letta has a commanding majority in the lower house, and if
he can gain support from a few dozen senators among dissenting
Berlusconi followers or opposition parties, he could form a new
government.
Across the Atlantic Ocean, both sides of the political
divide are still locked in a bitter debate on a health programme
that has been tied to new government funding measures.
The standoff is a harbinger of the next big political
battle: raising the federal government's borrowing authority.
Failure to do so by mid-October may result in a historic debt
default that could cripple the U.S. economy and send shockwaves
around the globe.
"Apprehension is probably the word. The U.S. is still
heading towards shutdown, the Italian government is heading for
a confidence vote that probably precedes elections. Farce reigns
and risk aversion rises," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe
Generale.
Heightened risk aversion also weighed on commodity
currencies. The Australian dollar dipped 0.3 percent to
reach a two-week trough of $0.9292.
The market's immediate focus will be on HSBC's final report
on China's manufacturing activity data due at 0145 GMT, followed
by Beijing's own reading on the sector on Tuesday.
Amid the gloom surrounding Italy and the United States,
China has been a bit of a bright spot with recent data
suggesting the world's second-biggest economy has pulled out of
a slowdown.
Any disappointment will only add to the market's risk averse
mood.