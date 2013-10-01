* Euro falls from 8-month high, helps lift dollar index
* Markets hoping U.S. govt shutdown will be temporary
* No non-farm payrolls on Friday if shutdown continues
* ECB meeting next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 2 The euro struggled in Asia on
Wednesday having suffered a turnaround from an 8-month high,
helping lift the dollar index in a market made cautious by the
first U.S. government shutdown in almost two decades.
While global financial markets appeared hopeful that the
partial shutdown will be short-lived, the immediate impact for
investors is a drop off in U.S. economic data-flow at a time
when markets are using them to gauge if the Federal Reserve will
soon scale back stimulus.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was scheduled to
publish the closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday,
said it would not issue anything until government operations
resumed.
Not surprisingly, investors are reluctant to take big
positions, making for a volatile session as was seen in the
euro.
The common currency hit an 8-month high of $1.3589 in
European trade on Tuesday, breaking out of a range roughly
between $1.3462 and $1.3569 seen since Sept. 19.
But it lost steam following an unexpected rise in German
unemployment. Traders said further pressure came as leveraged
players turned sellers, and the euro erased all of its earlier
gains. It last stood at $1.3520.
That helped lift the dollar index from a near
eight-month low. Traders said the greenback was also aided by an
industry report that showed the U.S. manufacturing sector
expanded at its fastest pace in almost 2-1/2 years in September.
Analysts at BNP Paribas said the dollar is likely to trade
defensively until the U.S. congressional deadlock is resolved.
"At the same time, we wouldn't overstate the USD's
vulnerability," they wrote in a client note.
They added that their analysis suggested that the market is
no longer holding long dollar positions and the possibility of
an end to the shutdown meant investors will be reluctant to get
too bearish on the dollar.
Against the yen, the euro traded at 132.56, down
from Tuesday's high of 133.47. The dollar also eased to 98.03
yen from 98.73.
A standout currency was the Australian dollar, which
outperformed broadly after the Reserve Bank of Australia wrong
footed some players by not giving a clear signal that it will
ease rates in the future following its policy meeting on
Tuesday.
The Aussie last stood at $0.9390, having climbed
nearly 1 percent to a 1-1/2 week high of $0.9435. Immediate
resistance is seen at the session peak, which is also the 61.8
percent retracement level of its Sept. 18 to 30 fall.
With little in the way of major economic data in Asia on
Wednesday, the major currencies may find themselves stuck in a
range until Europe opens.
The key focus will be the European Central Bank's policy
meeting although the bank is widely expected to stick to its
policy course, while keeping a wary eye on developments in the
region, not least the political turmoil in Italy.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta will call for a confidence vote
on Wednesday. Encouragingly, senior party figures in Silvio
Berlusconi's fractious centre-right movement urged Italian
lawmakers to defy the billionaire media tycoon and back Letta.
But even if Letta's government survives the vote, there is
no certainty that his administration will be strong enough to
enact effective reforms to confront its longest postwar
recession.