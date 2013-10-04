* Yen near 5-week high vs dollar, little changed after BOJ
* Euro holds firm, not far from this year's peak of $1.3711
* U.S. budget woes keeping dollar pinned down
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Oct 4 The euro held firm within a
striking distance of its 2013 peak on Friday, thanks to a flow
of encouraging euro zone data at a time when a U.S. government
shutdown is keeping the dollar pinned at eight-month lows.
The yen, in a muted response, stayed near a five-week high
against the dollar after the Bank of Japan kept its policy on
hold, as expected.
The common currency last traded at $1.3630, flat in
Asia after stretching as far as $1.3646 overnight, a level not
seen since early February when it scaled this year's peak of
$1.3711. It has risen 0.8 percent on the dollar so far this
week.
A number of factors supported the euro, not least of them a
survey showing Italy's services sector unexpectedly grew in
September for the first time in more than two years.
In contrast, growth in the massive U.S. service sector
cooled last month, making for an uncomfortable reading just as
the shutdown in Washington is fuelling concerns of wider
economic consequences.
Fears are also growing that the current impasse would merge
with a much more complex fight looming later this month over
raising the U.S. debt limit. Failure to do so may lead to a
historic debt default.
Although market players expect a last minute deal to avoid
such an embarrassing and potentially catastrophic outcome, their
nerves are getting frayed.
"Once the market starts to think the unthinkable might
happen, then the dollar could dive. The market is getting
worried a little," said Katsunori Kitakura, associate manager of
market making at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday said the employment
report for September will not be released as scheduled on Friday
due to the government shutdown. It said a new release date had
not been set.
This suggests any confirmation of an improving labour market
that the Federal Reserve wants to see before cutting its
stimulus will likely be delayed, undermining the case for dollar
bulls.
"Now some people are saying tapering will have to wait until
next year," said Kitakura of Sumitomo Mitsui "Those who have
been expecting it in October should be having a bit of panic
now. Those who have bet on December may be worried too."
The dollar index, which tracks its performance
against a currency basket, wallowed at an eight-month low,
having shed 0.7 percent this week.
Two senior Fed officials warned of damaging consequences if
the U.S. defaults on its debt and said monetary policy was being
kept easier to help offset the harm caused by political
fighting.
In a client note, analysts at Societe Generale wrote "The
dollar will be hobbled as long as the U.S. budget/debt
uncertainties reign, but we are optimistic a resolution will be
found before the Oct. 17 deadline."
They recommended investors sell the euro into strength
against the dollar. They also suspect the European Central Bank
will eventually be forced into action by euro area disinflation
and falling excess liquidity, an outcome that will weigh on the
euro.
Against the yen, the dollar stood at 97.22, having
slid to a five-week low of 96.93 yen overnight, not far from an
important support of its 200-day moving average at 96.63.
The Australian dollar ticked up 0.4 percent to $0.94036
hitting its highest level in almost two weeks at one
point against the broadly weak U.S. dollar.