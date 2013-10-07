* Boehner's uncompromising comments raise concerns about
U.S. debt default
* Dollar index stuck close to 8-month low
* Dollar/yen may fall below Y95 due to speculators' long
positions
* Safe-haven Swiss franc up 0.2 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 7 The dollar was on the back foot
against the yen and the Swiss franc in early Asian trade on
Monday as the weekend produced little progress in Washington
over the U.S. budget standoff, keeping the greenback stuck close
to 8-month lows against a basket of major currencies.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday that
there is "no way" Republican lawmakers will agree to a measure
to raise the debt ceiling unless it includes conditions to rein
in deficit spending.
The comment raised fear the U.S. congress and President
Barack Obama could fail to reach a deal on raising the ceiling
by Oct. 17, when the Treasury has estimated it will have run out
of cash.
The brinkmanship in Washington kept dollar bulls on the
defensive.
The dollar index stood at 80.04 , down slightly
on the day and not far from eight-month low of 79.627 hit on
Thursday.
Against the yen, it fell 0.3 percent to 97.20 yen,
edging near a five-week low of 96.93 yen touched last month.
"If things do not improve, the market may focus on the risk
of a U.S. debt default. In that case, considering the
possibility of unwinding of yen short positions, the yen is
likely to rise," said Osamu Takashima, chief FX strategist at
Citigroup Global Market Japan.
"If the dollar falls to around 95 yen, underhedged Japanese
exporters may try to sell the dollar, further accelerating the
dollar's fall," Takashima added.
Technically, the dollar/yen's 200-day moving average, at
96.68 on Monday, is seen by many as a key support level to
watch.
The dollar also fell against the Swiss franc, another
safe-haven currency, to 0.9055 franc, down 0.2 percent
from late last week and slipping towards a 19-month low of
0.89675 set on Thursday.
The euro also held firm at $1.3569, not far from
Thursday's eight-month high of $1.36465 against the broadly weak
dollar.
Although most investors still expect an eleventh hour deal
to raise the debt ceiling and avert a historic debt default, the
standoff has already led to a government shutdown, raising
concerns the still fragile economic recovery is now in jeopardy
of being derailed.
That has prompted investors to push back expectations that
the Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus, undermining
the dollar.
With no major economic data releases planned on Monday, the
market's focus will likely be on developments in the U.S. debt
situation.