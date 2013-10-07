* Boehner's uncompromising comments raise concerns about
U.S. debt default
* Dollar index stuck close to 8-month low
* Dollar/yen may fall below Y95 due to speculators' long
positions
* Safe-haven Swiss franc up 0.3 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 7 The dollar dropped against the yen
and the Swiss franc on Monday as the weekend produced little
progress in Washington over the U.S. budget standoff, keeping
the greenback stuck close to 8-month lows against a basket of
major currencies.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday that
there is "no way" Republican lawmakers will agree to a measure
to raise the debt ceiling unless it includes conditions to rein
in deficit spending.
The comment raised fears the U.S. Congress and President
Barack Obama could fail to reach a deal on raising the ceiling
by Oct. 17, when the Treasury has estimated it will have
effectively run out of cash.
The dollar index stood at 80.02 , down slightly
on the day and not far from eight-month low of 79.627 hit on
Thursday.
As traders who had bought back the dollar before the weekend
to close their positions began the week by selling the dollar
afresh, the dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen to 97.07 yen
, edging near a five-week low of 96.93 yen touched last
month.
"If things do not improve, the market may focus on the risk
of a U.S. debt default. In that case, considering the
possibility of unwinding of yen short positions, the yen is
likely to rise," said Osamu Takashima, chief FX strategist at
Citigroup Global Market Japan.
"If the dollar falls to around 95 yen, underhedged Japanese
exporters may try to sell the dollar, further accelerating the
dollar's fall," Takashima added.
Technically, the dollar/yen's 200-day moving average, at
96.68 on Monday, is seen by many as a key support level to
watch.
The dollar also fell against the Swiss franc, another
safe-haven currency, to 0.9042 franc, down 0.3 percent
from late last week and slipping towards a 19-month low of
0.89675 set on Thursday.
The euro also held firm at $1.3571, not far from
Thursday's eight-month high of $1.36465 against the broadly weak
dollar.
Although most investors still expect an eleventh-hour deal
to raise the debt ceiling and avert a historic debt default, the
standoff has already led to a government shutdown, raising
concerns the still fragile U.S. economic recovery is now in
jeopardy of being derailed.
Should there be no deal by Oct. 17, analysts think the
Treasury is still likely to opt to make good on its debt and
interest payments to avoid a meltdown in financial markets --
but at a greater cost.
In such a case, Washington would have to radically slash and
delay other spending, which should surely damage the economy far
more than shutting down national parks and stalling medical
research projects.
The brinkmanship in Washington has prompted investors to
push back expectations that the Federal Reserve will scale back
its stimulus, undermining the case for dollar bulls.
The government shutdown also delayed the release of economic
data, including September U.S. payrolls data, originally due on
Friday, which would be one of the most important data to gauge
the strength of a recovery in the U.S. job market.
"If we can't have data to look at, nothing can go forward,"
said a frustrated currency trader at a Japanese bank.