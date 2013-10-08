* Dollar index still in sight of 8-month lows
* Investors show little conviction, currencies trapped in
tight ranges
* No resolution yet to U.S. budget talks, debt ceiling risk
looms
* FOMC minutes next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 9 The U.S. dollar languished near a
two-month low against the yen in Asia on Wednesday and stayed
close to a recent eight-month trough on a currency basket with
investors growing anxious as the U.S. budget impasse dragged on.
Hopes are fast fading that a resolution will be reached
before the mid-October deadline when Congress must decide
whether to raise the government's borrowing limit or face the
risk of an historic debt default.
Given the uncertainty, investors are loathed to take big
positions, keeping the major currencies in a tight range.
The dollar index last traded at 79.929, having
held steady on Tuesday. However, it remained near last
Thursday's trough of 79.627, a low not seen since early
February.
Against the yen, the greenback fetched 96.87 not far
from an eight-week low of 96.55 plumbed on Tuesday. Immediate
support is seen around 96.78, the 200-day moving average. The
euro bought $1.3591, having dipped 0.1 percent overnight.
"It seems increasingly likely that the impasse in Washington
is going to persist up to or even beyond the October 17 soft
deadline for raising the debt ceiling, implying near-term risks
to the downside for the USD," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
client note.
"We think USD/JPY is particularly vulnerable in light of
stretched short yen positioning and the yen's structural
tendency to perform well in periods of elevated risk aversion
and market stress."
While there is no major panic in financial markets yet, an
increasing sense of desperation is starting to emerge in some
areas, such as the U.S. Treasury bill market.
Normally an uneventful event, the sale of one-month bills on
Tuesday turned into a near-boycott with investors demanding the
highest yields in five years as fears intensified over a
possible default.
Traders expect the dollar to underperform safe-haven
currencies like the yen and Swiss franc in the event of a U.S.
default, but suspect emerging market currencies will be hit even
harder.
A senior U.S. Treasury official called on Congress to
re-open the government and raise the debt ceiling or risk
hurting the United States' international reputation as a safe
haven and stable financial center.
The IMF chief economist warned a failure to lift the debt
ceiling would lead to dramatic cuts in government spending and
"probably ... a lot of financial turmoil."
So far, there is no sign of a breakthrough in Washington.
President Barack Obama said he would be willing to negotiate on
budget issues only after House Republicans agree to re-open the
federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.
House Republicans said they would insist on
deficit-reduction talks with Obama as a condition for raising
the federal debt limit.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on minutes of the
Federal Reserve's September meeting, when the central bank
caught markets offguard by maintaining its bond-buying stimulus
programme.
Given the current budget impasse and growing danger of the
U.S. economy slipping back into recession, it would seem the Fed
had acted with impressive foresight at the Sept. 17-18 meeting.