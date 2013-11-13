* Dollar broadly supported on revived Fed tapering
expectations
* Yen near 2-month low vs dollar on rise in U.S. bond yields
* Sterling in focus ahead of BoE report
By Hideyuki Sano and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Nov 13 The dollar eased on
Wednesday but still clung near a two-month high against the yen,
supported by speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on
course to start reducing its stimulus as early as December.
After surprisingly strong U.S. October payroll data on
Friday had many investors reassessing the timing of a Fed
tapering, attention is now on the comments that nominee Fed
President Janet Yellen will make at her Senate confirmation
hearing on Thursday.
"Since Yellen has become a candidate to succeed Ben
Bernanke, she has hardly spoken about her view on monetary
policy. Because the market doesn't seem to doubt she is a dove,
there's a chance she is not as dovish as expected," said Ichiro
Asai, economist at Daiwa Securities.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent to 99.46 yen, after
having set a two-month high of 99.80 yen on Tuesday. The
greenback is still up about 0.4 percent so far this week, as the
U.S. currency drew strength from a surge in U.S. bond yields.
Higher U.S. bond yields tend to favour the dollar by making
dollar-denominated debt more attractive to bond investors. The
10-year U.S. yield has risen almost 20 basis points since the
payroll data.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of six major currencies, also held near the
two-month peak of 81.482 struck on Friday. It last stood at
81.082, down 0.1 percent on the day.
On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a
centrist, did not rule out a tapering of the quantitative easing
programme at the Dec. 17-18 policy meeting, though he also said
the Fed should keep policy very easy.
STERLING WOBBLY, EURO EDGES UP
Sterling was wobbly following a slide to a two-month low of
$1.5854 the previous day after UK inflation for October
fell more than expected.
It was last down 0.1 percent at $1.5890, bracing
for a potentially hectic trading day ahead of UK jobs data at
0930 GMT and more importantly the Bank of England's quarterly
inflation report an hour later.
The pound might get a lift if the BoE brings forward the
point at which it sees UK unemployment hitting 7 percent, the
level at which it would consider raising rates, though a fall in
inflation could give the central bank leeway to wait longer.
The euro fared a tad better, maintaining its gain from a
seven-week low of $1.3295 hit just after the European Central
Bank's surprise rate cut on Thursday.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to about $1.3447. The
euro has risen 0.6 percent so far this week, gaining a bit of
respite following its recent drop from a two-year high of
$1.3833 set in late October.
"The rally in euro has been a short-covering rally all
week," said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets
in Singapore.
In the near term, stop-loss euro buying could kick in at
levels above $1.3470, while a drop to levels below $1.3400 could
trigger stop-loss selling of the euro, he added.
The Australian dollar was listless, staying near a two-month
low against the U.S. dollar. The Aussie dollar held steady at
$0.9304, having fallen to $0.9260 on Tuesday, its
lowest level since mid-September.