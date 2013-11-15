* Yen hits 2-mth low vs USD, 2-wk low vs EUR, 4-yr low vs
GBP
* Stock rally boosts risk sentiment, hurting low-yielding
yen
* Aso's intervention remark adds fuel to move
* Weak euro zone GDP data knocks EUR/USD lower
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 15 The yen dropped to a two-month low
against the dollar and a four-year trough versus sterling on
Friday after Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen's dovish
remarks boosted risk appetite, undermining the low-yielding
Japanese currency.
Yellen defended the U.S. central bank's stimulus to spur
growth and called efforts to boost hiring an "imperative",
reinforcing investors' expectations that U.S. monetary stimulus
may be in place for an extended period.
The dollar rose as high as 100.31 yen and last stood
at 100.26 yen, up 0.2 percent from late U.S levels. The British
pound soared above major resistance at 160 yen and rose to
161.14 yen, its highest level since September 2009.
Even the euro, which was knocked lower against the dollar by
weak euro zone data, held its ground at two-week highs versus
the yen.
"The yen can only go down now. Yes, we need to be aware of
the risk of the Fed's tapering but Yellen is unlikely to do
anything drastic. With the world's major central banks all
having a dovish bias, we are going to see a rally in risk
assets," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
Rising risk tolerance could encourage risk-averse Japanese
investors to buy more foreign assets, thereby hurting the yen
further.
Following Yellen's remarks, U.S. stocks hit record highs
while Japanese shares jumped to a six-month high, heading for
their best weekly performance since December 2009.
On the other hand, the fall in U.S. bond yields following
Yellen's comments was too small to discourage investors from
buying U.S. debt, thus providing little reason to sell the
dollar, said Koji Fukaya, chief executive officer of FPG
Securities.
"The yen seems to be the weakest currency of all at the
moment. When overall financial markets are risk-on while the
U.S.-Japan yield gap does not shrink much, the yen tends to
weaken. The yen may keep sliding for the time being," he said.
Sentiment on the yen turned so bearish that the currency
even reacted to comments from Finance Minister Taro Aso the
previous day that Japan must retain currency intervention as a
policy tool, even though he was speaking in theoretical terms.
Hardly any traders expect yen-selling intervention at this
stage after the yen has dropped almost 20 percent over the past
year on Japan's aggressive monetary easing.
As the dust settles after Yellen's confirmation hearing, the
dollar had mixed fortunes against other currencies.
The euro slipped to $1.3453, pulling back from a
one-week high of $1.3499 hit on Thursday.
Investors sold the euro after figures showed the euro area
economy all but stagnated in the third quarter, keeping alive
expectations the European Central Bank should do more to
stimulate growth.
The British pound fared better, despite disappointment from
UK retail sales data on Thursday, as traders bet the Bank of
England would have to tighten policy much earlier than it had
suggested.
The cable stood at $1.6066, not far from the week's
high of $1.6101.
There is no major economic data scheduled for release in
Asia on Friday. In Europe, the region's finance ministers will
meet in Brussels for a second day to outline plans to deal with
banks still in difficulty.