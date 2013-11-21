* Yen falls to fresh 4-yr low vs EUR, 4-mth low vs USD
* Market back to selling yen to fund carry trades
* Aussie slides to 2-1/2 month low vs EUR & USD
* RBA Stevens says 'open-minded' about intervening to weaken
AUD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 22 The yen fell to a fresh four-year
low against the euro early in Asia on Friday, left exposed after
promising data in both Germany and the United States underpinned
the single currency and the U.S. dollar.
Investors also dumped the Australian dollar after the
country's central bank chief said he was "open-minded" about
intervening to weaken the currency.
The euro climbed as far as 136.45 yen, reaching
highs not seen since October 2009, while the U.S. dollar scaled
a four-month peak of 101.19 yen.
There was little reason for investors not to continue using
the yen as a funding currency for carry trades after the Bank of
Japan stayed committed to its ultra-loose monetary policy on
Thursday.
Against the dollar, the euro bounced to $1.3477 from
a one-week low of $1.3399. That saw the dollar index dip
to 80.965, recoiling from a 1-1/2 week high of 81.290.
Aiding the euro, ECB President Mario Draghi shot down a
media report that said the central bank was actively considering
cutting a key interest rate below zero.
A survey showing Germany's private sector grew faster in
November helped offset disappointing outcomes elsewhere,
particularly a tumble in French business activity.
U.S. data were also encouraging, although they were not
strong enough to change market expectations that the Federal
Reserve will scale back stimulus early next year.
Factory output rebounded this month, while the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell sharply
last week.
BNP Paribas analysts said they remained reluctant to chase
any strength in the U.S. dollar, noting that front-end Treasury
yields remained anchored despite the recent move higher in
long-end yields.
"Moreover, we expect U.S. data over the next few weeks to be
too inconclusive to support the incipient rebuilding of December
tapering hopes," they added.
"With Fed expectations in flux we prefer to avoid direct USD
exposure now, focusing instead on short EUR and short JPY cross
trades."
Another standout mover was the Australian dollar, which
suffered heavy falls after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor
Glenn Stevens stepped up his rhetoric against the currency,
which he has long argued was overvalued when judged against
economic fundamentals.
While Stevens made clear that intervention was not without
risks, markets were in the mood to sell the Aussie especially
after a closely watched report showed China's factory sector
grew at a slower pace in November.
The Aussie skidded to a 2-1/2 month low of $0.9198
before edging back up to $0.9230. The euro soared to a 2-1/2
month high of A$1.4621, breaking above key resistance
levels that could pave the way for a retest of the August high
of A$1.5029.
There is little in the way of major economic data out of
Asia on Friday. In Europe, the focus will be on the Ifo think
tank's German business climate index.