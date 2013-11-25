* Net short positions in yen climb to 6-year high in latest
data
* AUD also under pressure, still pressured by RBA
intervention talk
* Asian markets monitor China/Japan tensions, Iran
developments
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 25 The dollar rose to a
six-month high and the euro pushed to a new four-year peak
against the yen in Asian trading on Monday, as investors
positioned for yen weakness after speculators had bet on further
yen declines.
Positioning data last week showed currency speculators
increased net short positions in the Japanese currency to the
most in six years, reflecting a belief the Bank of Japan will
stay the most aggressive in maintaining its massive stimulus
program among major central banks.
"Stops were triggered in dollar/yen, which triggered stops
in euro/yen," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State
Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"It does seem a bit overdone," he said, with no specific
macroeconomic move to which the jump can be attributed.
Market participants cited the reluctance of some investors
to be short dollars ahead of this week's U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday on Thursday. Demand was also seen from Japanese
importers, as Monday was a "gotobi" date, or a multiple of five
on which books are traditionally settled throughout a month.
The euro rose as far as 137.93 yen, its highest
since October 2009, and was last up 0.5 percent at 137.89 yen.
The dollar was up 0.7 percent to 101.87 yen after climbing
as high as 101.895 yen on the EBS trading platform,
barrelling through the July 8 peak of 101.54 yen to its highest
level since May 29.
Against the dollar, the euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3540
.
European Central Bank Executive board member Benoit Coeure
said on Monday on a visit to Tokyo that slowing price growth, or
disinflation, in Europe is likely to continue for now, but will
not progress to deflation because the economy is recovering and
inflation expectations remain anchored at around 2 percent.
ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer also said on
Monday said that European financial markets are stabilising and
interest rates are returning to normal levels.
The euro remains above last week's lows hit after a media
report suggested the ECB could lower its deposit rate to
negative. The report, which had since been played down by the
ECB, sent the euro spiralling to a low of $1.3399 from $1.3584.
The Australian dollar retraced Friday's 2-1/2 month low of
$0.9139 according to Reuters data, and was last at
$0.9144, down about 0.2 percent on the day and still pressured
by the threat of intervention from Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens.
Stevens last Thursday said the central bank was
"open-minded" about intervention to weaken the currency, having
consistently argued the Aussie dollar was overvalued compared
with fundamentals.
The Aussie slid 2.1 percent last week. Immediate support is
seen around $0.9097, the 76.4 percent retracement of its August
to October rally.
Traders said the commodity currency could continue to
struggle particularly if tensions between China and Japan grew.
China at the weekend suddenly imposed new rules on airspace
over islands at the heart of a territorial dispute with Tokyo,
prompting Japan and ally the United States to warn of an
escalation into the "unexpected" if Beijing enforces the rules.
However, news of a breakthrough that curbed Iran's nuclear
activity could help offset any potential fallout from renewed
China/Japan tension.
Iran and six world powers clinched a deal on Sunday to curb
the Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for initial sanctions
relief.