* Dollar index falls to one-week lows, euro eyes $1.3600
* U.S. data mixed, Treasury yields slip
* Aussie dollar still fragile after hitting 3-mth lows
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 27 The dollar wallowed at one-week
lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday,
undermined by lower Treasury yields after a batch of data failed
to sway markets one way or the other over when the Federal
Reserve will scale back stimulus.
The dollar index fell as low as 80.599 and last stood
at 80.649, well off this week's peak of 81.023. Against the yen,
the dollar retreated to 101.27 from a six-month high of
101.91 reached on Monday.
Renewed pressure on the greenback helped the euro hit a
one-week high of $1.3575, bringing in sight last week's
peak of $1.3584 and this month's high of $1.3589.
U.S. data on Tuesday showed consumer confidence fell as
Americans worried about their future jobs and earnings
prospects, but the housing market provided a more encouraging
reading with permits for future home construction rising to a
near 5-1/2 year high.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped with the benchmark 10-year
touching a one-week low of 2.69 percent. Fed funds
futures maturing in 2015 added to gains and the December
2015 contract hit a new high, suggesting the market expects
U.S. rates to stay low for longer.
But traders said market conviction was lacking given the
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and an absence of any data
shock to drastically change expectations that the Fed will taper
its bond-buying program early next year.
"The dollar is not really strengthening as yet because rates
are still very low at the front-end and the Fed continues to
emphasise they are going to stay low," said Greg Gibbs, senior
strategist at RBS in Singapore.
"U.S. data have also been mixed lately. Ultimately the
dollar will require strong data to rally, particularly against
the euro."
The one clear trend in the market at the moment is to sell
the Australian dollar on any bounce, a development that is sure
to delight the country's central bankers who have long argued
the currency's strength is an impediment to a broad economic
recovery.
The Aussie dollar fell below 91 U.S. cents for the
first time since early September, extending its pullback from
last week's high of $0.9448. It last stood at $0.9125.
Key for the Aussie this week is a quarterly reading on
corporate investment on Thursday that could help reveal just how
fast the mining boom is cooling, and whether other business
sectors are stepping up to fill the gap.
Any disappointment could see the Aussie fall further, which,
ironically would be good news for the non-mining sectors
particularly those exposed to exports.