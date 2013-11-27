* Yen falls to fresh four-year low vs euro, six-month low on
dollar
* Aussie, kiwi & loonie plumb multi-month lows vs USD
* Aussie eyes business spending data due 0030 GMT
* Trading light with U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving on
Thursday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 28 The yen languished at fresh lows
against the euro and dollar early in Asia on Thursday on track
for one of its worst monthly performance this year, while
sterling climbed on more evidence of a stronger economic
recovery at home.
Commodity bloc currencies, grouping the Australian, New
Zealand and Canadian dollars, also fell heavily against the
greenback after investors latched onto U.S. data showing an
improving jobs market and more cheerful consumers.
Traders said the overnight session was influenced by
month-end book squaring ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
U.S. financial markets will be shut on Thursday, followed by a
half-session for the U.S. bond market on Friday.
The dollar popped above 102.00 yen for the first time
since May 29, while the euro came within striking distance of
139.00 yen, reaching its highest since June 2009. The
greenback last fetched 102.27 yen, while the euro bought 138.83.
Immediate resistance for the euro is 139.26, the June 2009 peak.
So far this month, both the euro and dollar are up nearly 4
percent on the yen.
Investors have been using the yen as a funding currency for
carry trades with the Bank of Japan committed to keeping
ultra-loose monetary policy to shore up growth. Indeed, a
sustained fall in the yen is exactly what the BOJ wants to boost
exports.
On Wednesday, BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai said the BOJ
should consider expanding monetary stimulus even further if
economic and price growth sharply deviates from its projections.
Against the dollar, the euro traded at $1.3574,
having slipped from a one-month high of $1.3613 as dollar bulls
took heart after data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week.
A reading of U.S. consumer confidence rose but a separate
survey showed continued weakness in business spending on capital
goods, which suggested slower economic growth in the fourth
quarter.
Analysts at BNP Paribas said the overall mix of numbers is
not likely to be particularly comforting for the Fed and does
not support expectations for an early tapering of Fed asset
purchases.
"With the U.S. dollar trading at elevated levels versus the
commodity bloc and yen and mid-range versus the euro and our
position indicator suggesting the market is now long USD again,
risk reward does not appear attractive for USD longs coming out
of the holiday," they wrote in a note to clients.
Sterling was a notable outperformer, rising to an 11-month
high on the dollar after a report showed consumer and business
spending was rising in the UK.
It hit $1.6331 and was last trading at $1.6285.
In contrast, the Australian dollar fell to a three-month low
of $0.9065, the New Zealand dollar dipped to a 2-1/2
month trough of $0.8115, while the Canadian dollar
plumbed a four-month low of C$1.0603 per U.S. dollar.
This shift is part of a great rotation in funds away from
emerging market countries, and those leveraged to their demand
for commodities, and toward the developed world.
For the Aussie dollar, an important quarterly reading on
corporate investment due at 0030 GMT will be key to its
immediate outlook. Markets are keen to see just how fast the
mining boom is cooling, and whether other business sectors are
stepping up to fill the gap.
Any disappointment there could see the Aussie back at 90
U.S. cents, paving the way for a retest of this year's trough at
$0.8848 set in August. It last traded at $0.9075.