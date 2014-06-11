* Euro approaches last week's 4-month low vs dollar
* Dollar supported by rise in U.S. bond yields
* U.S.-euro zone yield gap widens in dollar's favour
* Euro falls on crosses, hits a near 7-month low vs Aussie
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO, June 11 The euro neared a four-month low
on Wednesday, after the dollar's yield advantage over the single
currency widened in the wake of upbeat U.S. economic data and
the European Central Bank's monetary easing.
A rise in U.S. bond yields on speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than
previously expected has supported the greenback and put pressure
on the single currency this week.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3525, nearing a
four-month low of $1.3503 set last Thursday shortly after the
ECB cut interest rates to record lows and took its deposit rate
into negative territory for the first time.
"I think there is a true sentiment change going on I think
the actual sentiment is for a lower euro now," said Jesper
Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank in Singapore.
While the euro zone's current account surplus and
deleveraging by European financial institutions could lead to
some demand for the euro, the single currency seems likely to
head lower, Bargmann said.
"I think it will be a preferred funding currency in the
medium term, so I do think we're in a broader downtrend now. I
particularly like the short euro against some of the
higher-yielding currencies, so the Aussie and the kiwi," he
added.
The euro set a near seven-month low against the Australian
dollar on Wednesday. It was last down 0.2 percent at A$1.4421
, having touched its lowest level since November at
one point.
Against the New Zealand dollar, the euro last fetched
NZ$1.5834, having shed 1.3 percent so far this week.
With the euro in retreat, the U.S. dollar edged higher
versus a basket of major currencies, rising 0.1 percent to
80.874.
FOCUS ON YIELDS
"The only theme is a widening in U.S.-European yield
differentials," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist
for Mizuho Bank in Tokyo, referring to the driver of the euro's
declines versus the greenback over the past couple of days.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the yield spread between
two-year U.S. Treasury yields and two-year German
government bond yields has risen to more than 37
basis points this week, the fattest in seven years.
A strong U.S. jobs report on Friday, and hawkish comments
from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on
Monday has given a lift to U.S. bond yields this week and has
helped buoy the greenback against the euro.
Even if the euro were to fall in the near term, it remains
to be seen whether such weakness will be sustained, said Mizuho
Bank's Karakama.
"I think there could eventually be a return to undesired
strength in the currency," he said.
Although the single currency has fallen by about 1.6 percent
versus the dollar this year, market players have been surprised
by its resilience, which has been attributed to factors such as
the euro zone's current account surplus as well as inflows and
repatriation into euro zone assets.
The ECB steps announced last week have been seen as being
partly aimed at taming upward pressure on the euro, the strength
of which can import disinflation.
The euro fell 0.2 percent versus the yen to 138.35 yen
, while the dollar eased 0.1 percent to 102.29 yen
.
A focal point for the yen this week is the Bank of Japan's
two-day policy meeting on June 12-13.
The BOJ is seen likely to keep monetary policy steady at its
policy decision due on Friday and may slightly revise up its
assessment on overseas growth, signalling confidence that the
economy is on course to meet its inflation target next year
without additional stimulus.
(Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)