* Sterling, Aussie and kiwi retreat from recent highs
* BOE's Carney less hawkish than expected
* G3 currencies still stuck in a rut
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 25 Sterling nursed losses early on
Wednesday after comments from the Bank of England governor
cooled expectations for an interest rate hike this year, while
the G3 currencies remained stuck in well-worn ranges following
yet another non-committal session.
Surprisingly less hawkish comments from BoE Governor Mark
Carney saw the pound dip to a near one-week low of $1.6966
, pulling away from a 5-1/2 year peak of $1.7064 set
last Wednesday.
Carney said Britain's economy still has plenty of slack to
work through and that financial markets underestimate how much
uncertainty there is in the economy.
The impression he left was a dovish one and rather hard to
reconcile with his abrupt and hawkish change of policy
signalling at a speech earlier this month, JPMorgan analysts
said.
"This leaves GBP confused, and naturally trading on the back
foot given the extent of bullish sterling positioning that needs
confirmation of a more clearly hawkish shift in the BoE's
overall reading of the economy," they wrote in a note to
clients.
Also in the cross hairs of profit takers, the Australian
dollar slid to $0.9366 while its New Zealand peer fell
to $0.8663. Earlier this week, the Aussie hit an
11-week high of $0.9445 and the kiwi scaled a seven-week peak of
$0.8749.
The setback in the Antipodean currencies coincided with a
decline in U.S. stocks as concerns about the violence in Iraq
gave investors a reason to book some profits. The S&P 500
hit an intraday record high before turning tail.
Little can be said about the G3 currencies, which continued
to drift aimlessly as investors are convinced that all three
major central banks will keep monetary policy loose for some
time yet.
An influential Federal Reserve policymaker, William Dudley,
said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank can reasonably wait until
mid-2015 to raise interest rates without risking an undesirable
rise in inflation.
The latest readings on the U.S. economy were encouraging
with consumer confidence at its highest in 6-1/2 years, while
sales of new homes surged in May, more signs the economic
recovery is back on track.
Latest euro zone data supported the case for the European
Central Bank to stay dovish. A closely watched report showed
German business sentiment weakened more than expected in June as
companies fretted that tensions in Ukraine and Iraq would hurt
their business.
The euro traded at $1.3605, well within this month's
$1.3503-$1.3678 range. Against the yen, the common currency
appeared to have flatlined near 138.70 after drifting
up from a four-month trough of 137.70 on June 16.
The greenback fetched 101.94 yen, having drifted on
either side of 102.00 for the past two weeks. All this left the
dollar index stuck near the middle of a 81.000-80.000
range seen since mid-May.
Asia is looking at the prospect of another data-free
session, leaving the focus on equities.
There was little reaction to Japan's latest instalment of
measures to boost long-term economic growth, given most have
been trailed in advance.
Experts say the update of the so-called "Third Arrow" of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's strategy to revitalise Japan was a
step in the right direction. But how the reforms are fleshed out
and implemented remain to be seen.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)